Letters to the Editor

These become your beliefs, and it takes a life-changing event to change your mind.

An example of this would be a war where you see your best friend die and you question why?

Knowing this, do people still want to blame President Donald Trump or QAnon for the attack on the U.S. Capitol?

These people already had their beliefs in place before Trump even thought about running or before QAnon had any conspiracies to make up.

Yes, they riled them up and instigated the event, but they did not put the racial and radical beliefs in their hearts. Those truths began a long time before that.

William Luther,

Broken Arrow

Creative solutions

The numbers and statistics given paint a fairly bleak picture for the one-quarter to one-third of the American people most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

From those who had jobs that are now gone to students of all ages still trying to attend classes, the pandemic has altered their lives permanently.

Military and others with similar responsibilities know about having to adapt, improvise and change.