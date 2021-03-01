Letters to the Editor

Poor decisions
Although I seldom agree with many of the editorials, I’ve been a subscriber for over 20 years.
The sports pages are the main draw for me, however I do try to absorb much of the content.
From the onset of COVID-19, I’ve appreciated the work necessary to publish and deliver the daily paper. Since then, including the recent record low temperatures, ice and snow, I’ve not missed one paper.
To the carrier on my route, I give a huge thank you!
But, a letter on Feb. 18 appeared to be a condensed version of the Democratic platform. I want to examine its take on jobs and national security (“Joe Biden has accomplished much in first month”).
I doubt seriously that the roughly 10,000 individuals affected by Biden’s decision, at the behest of the progressive left in his party, to stop the Keystone pipeline would agree that jobs have been strengthened.
The letter states, “National security—improved (Biden, apparently, in his first month) the national security apparatus through policies to improve recruitment and retention.”
That statement is so impossibly vague, it seems meaningless. National security is energy independence, which has been accomplished up to now.
Energy independence with a strong military provides the leverage necessary to keep our adversaries at bay.
Rejoining the Paris Accord, pacification of Iran with another nuclear deal and pouring tax dollars back into a China influenced World Health Organization will not enhance our national security.
Pete Dennehy, Broken Arrow
Devel
oping truth
What is the difference between truth and belief? Where do your beliefs come from?
There are four stages of beliefs.
The first is from birth until about five. These beliefs come from you parents.
They teach that red is red, and the sky is blue. Or maybe they told you red is blue.
The next stage, from 6 to about 11, is the authoritative period where you learn from people in authority: teachers, pastors, the police.
From ages 12 to 18 is where you learn from your peers. Your friends tell you what to believe in.
And last, from 18 to about 21, is the cognitive stage. This is where you look at all the things you’ve been told and determine what is true and what is false.
These become your beliefs, and it takes a life-changing event to change your mind.
An example of this would be a war where you see your best friend die and you question why?
Knowing this, do people still want to blame President Donald Trump or QAnon for the attack on the U.S. Capitol?
These people already had their beliefs in place before Trump even thought about running or before QAnon had any conspiracies to make up.
Yes, they riled them up and instigated the event, but they did not put the racial and radical beliefs in their hearts. Those truths began a long time before that.
William Luther,
Broken Arrow
Creative solutions
The numbers and statistics given paint a fairly bleak picture for the one-quarter to one-third of the American people most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
From those who had jobs that are now gone to students of all ages still trying to attend classes, the pandemic has altered their lives permanently.
Military and others with similar responsibilities know about having to adapt, improvise and change.
New ways of conducting the business of life must always be taken in cautiously. The basic needs of food, clothing and shelter will always come first.
I pray that our leaders know and understand that Americans are suffering. The pandemic aid bill that they have debated for too long already will end up being just another bandage on a festering wound. I hope and pray that there are people in Tulsa and in Oklahoma who realize how dire our situation really is and are motivated to create new solutions and new answers.
God’s blessings and speed to all. I am disabled American veteran, and to me, America has, and always will be, great.
Emmett H. Smith, Tulsa