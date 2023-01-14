Letters to the Editor

Education bogeyman

The Tulsa World reported that new State Superintendent Ryan Walters said “purging the state’s education agency of liberal indoctrination will be a top priority. We are going to make sure we get all indoctrination out of the department.” (“Ryan Walters says he plans to ‘hold folks accountable’ at Oklahoma Education Department,” Jan. 10).

Walters is vague on evidence of the existence of this so-called liberal indoctrination. The claims about liberal indoctrination provide a bogeyman.

What Walters is really doing is trying to intimidate teachers and censor information that would make students question the prevailing socio-political order in U.S. society.

The goal of humanities education is to provide critical thinking skills to students and to instill empathy for different people and groups; to inform on societal injustices; to show how people experience events differently and have varying perspectives on history; and to promote respect for other societies and cultures.

Walters seems to want teachers to advance a “patriotic” U.S. history that celebrates the past without critically examining the dark side of American history.

However, every country has had injustices in its history that should be recognized for society to evolve. By denying them, a teacher is not teaching history but rather presenting propaganda to students.

This is what Walters seems to want. His mentality betrays conservative ideals that respect the U.S. Constitution — a document advocating for freedom of speech, including in the classroom.

Jeremy Kuzmarov, Tulsa

City worker kudos

Recently, there was a knock at my door. A stranger was walking by and noticed a water leak in my front yard. I immediately called the city’s water department.

In less than two hours, workers were out and stopped the leak. They were out early the next morning to cover it with gravel and soil, ready for replacement sod.

Kudos to our city workers and to the stranger who alerted me of the problem — all good folks.

Ken Olsen, Tulsa

Truly forgive

In reading the Tulsa World, I don’t think people understand the concept of forgiveness. You can’t say you forgive yet still harbor a wish for punishment.

To truly forgive is to remove any hopes for punishment from your heart and mind.

Frieda Hale, Tulsa

Serve with honor

One of the responsibilities of a U.S. senator is to make annual nominations to our nation’s military academies — West Point, Naval, Air Force, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine academies.

All of these great institutions have very stringent honor codes that are brief and rigorous. These codes are all similar to West Point’s code: “A cadet will not lie, cheat, or steal, or tolerate those who do.”

It is tragic and beyond irony that Oklahoma has Sen. James Lankford and Sen. Markwayne Mullin to put forth nominations of the state’s best, brightest, most dedicated of our youth. If our senators were cadets, I submit they would be expelled.

Our two senators have carried forth President Donald Trump’s big lie; both tried to cheat the American people out of a free and fair election and while trying to steal the outcome of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Even if our Oklahoma senators were to deny their involvement in the Trumpian fraud, there is absolutely no doubt that they tolerate those who do engage in treasonous, conspiratorial behavior.

Lankford and Mullin could not possibly have been selected as service academy cadets to become officers. They lacked not only the qualifications required, but, even more significant, they would not have been considered honorable. I wish we could expel both of them.

Samuel Harris, Tulsa