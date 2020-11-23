Letters to the Editor

Tireless workers
There are a variety of things that people are thankful for during COVID-19.
Some people realize how grateful they are towards their family and friends. Some things that I am thankful for during this dreadful time are doctors, employees who work at stores and teachers.
To begin with, I am beyond thankful for doctors during COVID-19. If we didn’t have doctors, our world would be in a terrible condition due to illnesses and diseases.
Based on what I’ve experienced, there are many people out in the world recovering from COVID-19. It’s all thanks to clinicians who spend many hours helping and curing others.
Additionally, I am very grateful for people who work at their jobs most of the day. They had the decision to stay at home like everyone else during quarantine, but no. They want to help and support people during this difficult time which I really admire.
I know that employees spend so much time working for other people to get what they need or want.
Finally, I am so thankful for teachers. Teachers are very hard-working people that turn you into who you are today.
Educators help you not only grow your brain but also help you grow as a person.
Based on my encounters, I have met some very talented and outstanding instructors. That also includes my teachers who educate me today.
Other people wouldn’t probably agree with these statements, but I believe that these people are very astounding and are crucial to our world.
Melanie Moreno, 12,
Tulsa Honor Academy
Middle School
Family tradition
I am thankful for my pets (two dogs, a cat and a turtle), my friends and family.
I am thankful that I still get to play with my friend, Aubrey, and that no one in my family has gotten sick. I am glad that my family is still doing Thanksgiving and Christmas together at my grandma’s house (an old tradition).
I am thankful for our teachers and that they are continuing to teach us. I am thankful for all my toys.
Corban Burgess, 10,
Lanier Elementary
Bunnies and school
I am thankful for all my pets and my family. Also, I’m thankful for my education, bunnies and all my electronics and games.
Orion York, 8, Dolores Huerta Elementary
So many helpers
This year I am thankful for my family because they give me food and shelter and take care of me.
I am also thankful for my friends who help me in hard times like this pandemic. I am thankful for my teacher who helps me learn even in hard times.
Emanuel Soriano, 10,
Lanier Elementary
Relying on news
I am thankful that none of my family has COVID-19, and that there are still reporters on the frontlines giving us news along with the police, firefighters, doctors and nurses.
l am thankful that I have a house, food, water and a working heater because some days it would be freezing.
I am thankful for electricity and that I am not insane.
Last but most certainly not least, I am thankful for my family. But most of all, thank you for still being news people during this pandemic.
Lee Livingston, 10,
Lanier Elementary
Political thanks
Salutations! I am thankful that Joe Biden won the presidential election. I am thankful that there was no shortage for anything in this pandemic.
I know that humanity has survived many pandemics. I think we shall survive this pandemic slightly and start society again.
But all I know is that we are not immortal, and we will have a taste of mortality sooner or later.
Thank you for having time to read this!
Delaney Mejia-Rios,10,
Lanier Elementary
Privileges
I am thankful for the privileges I get such as using my Chromebook. I am also thankful for the privileges my parents gave me such as being able to be on my phone.
I am also thankful for the food I get to eat and the good jobs my parents have.
The last thing I am thankful for is my Dad introducing me to anime because anime is just so awesome and different.
Snow Walker, 12,
Tulsa Honor Academy
Middle School
Special teachers
I’m thankful for my teacher because she helps the class.
I’m thankful for my friends and the whole entire school.
Deishay Fryar, 8, Dolores Huerta Elementary
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!