Letters to the Editor

Exhausted nurses
Our health care workers are frustrated, tired and fighting a losing battle.
Nursing was once voted by Gallup polls as the most trusted profession; it is now facing a worsening shortage with a total disregard to safety.
To hear some of the general public say that hospitals are making money off COVID-19, or that it is a hoax, or that a family member wasn’t sick is absolutely a slap in the face to those sacrificing so much on a daily basis to help us in our darkest hours.
Doctors and nurses went into health care to save lives and to make a difference. They did it because they care about you and your family.
They sacrifice time with their own families to care for yours.
As I caught up on my own work on Thanksgiving Day, I thought about those working long hours in our hospitals and the time they are spending to try to keep our loved ones alive.
Many of our health care workers are sick. The last count was over 6,000 health care workers in Oklahoma were sick with more than 15 dead.
We are grieving for our own, trying to protect our elderly family members and, yet, show up to a job that many of us would do for free.
Our health care workers are asking us all to wear a mask, maintain a social distance and wash our hands — for your loved one.
LeAnne McWhirt, Muskogee
Face reality
As a Broken Arrow resident, I am dismayed at our officials’ refusal to take action to slow the spread of COVID-19.
In the wake of past tragedies, we have never failed to rise to the “Oklahoma Standard” of caring for our fellow citizens, but now, as we watch infection and hospitalization numbers climb, the refusal of many to take care of our own is devastating.
I agree with the sentiment that it shouldn’t require mandates, but clearly, it does. This is the time to respond to reality rather than deny it.
Reality is that our hospitals are full, our heroic health care workers are exhausted, and Oklahomans are dying because our leaders fail to lead.
As a Christian, I am offended at the suggestion that prayer alone will suffice to stop the spread of this disease. Prayer does not absolve us of the responsibility to act.
I pray that my daughter, who recently contracted COVID-19 at preschool, will recover quickly with no long-term complications, and that no one else will catch the virus from her.
I still wear a mask, manage her asthma and cancelled family Thanksgiving plans. I wonder that Christians in public office don’t think that God is disgusted at pleas for help coupled with inaction.
I beg all Oklahomans wear masks, observe physical distancing, wash their hands frequently and avoid large gatherings. I implore our leaders to make the hard decisions the public trust requires of them.
Ivy Griffey, Broken Arrow
Save Jazz Hall
The Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame brings citizens from all walks of life together to commune in the uniquely American art form, jazz.
There are open-to-the-public, free jams, rehearsals, road shows, high-school programs and special events.
Since COVID-19, there are no audiences. Before, from 50 to 100 people attended jams.
During COVID-19, jams are broadcast on FM 98.1 and Facebook.
Why pick on the Hall during COVID? (“Jazz Hall of Fame sued over alleged missed payments; county seeks to end its lease at Union Depot,” Nov. 18).
The nonprofit runs on donations and income from weddings, banquets and special events.
During COVID-19, there are only donations.
Closing would be a loss to the city, the state and the nation. Where else do audiences and musicians commune for free?
One musician, pre-COVID-19, came weekly from Webber’s Falls. A wickedly good guitar player comes from Kansas. Another outstanding guitarist commutes from Bartlesville.
A musician from the Air Force’s Airmen of Note came a week after a harmonica player from New Mexico sat in. B.B. King’s drummer comes to visit from Los Angeles.
Why don’t we (and county and city leaders and local philanthropists) come together to help? People who visit Oklahoma are jealous of our wonderful Jazz Hall.
Periodically, there’s news about things that are wrong at the Jazz Hall. The truth is that the Hall is a stunning example of cooperation, musical spirit and joy.
It brings to Tulsa an irreplaceable and indescribable feeling of closeness and community.
Joe Monroe and
Richard Hoe, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: Joe Monroe and Richard Hoe are musicians who occasionally perform at the Jazz Hall of Fame.
Shop intentionally
Just six months ago, there was an uproar within our community regarding systematic racism. Tulsans came together in support of people of color by promoting peaceful protests.
What have we done since? It is as if we have dropped the ball … again.
Change cannot happen if Tulsans do not forward momentum. There is something we can all do today, to show support of our fellow Tulsans.
As we enter the biggest shopping period of the year, we can support locally owned businesses by Black, Native American and other people of color.
Did you know that if you spend $100 at a locally owned business approximately $68 will remain in the local economy, compared to $43 when shopping at non-local stores?
Further, locally owned businesses are more likely to invest in the community’s welfare and charities compared to non-local businesses.
There are directories at Tulsa Black Owned Business Network (tulsabobn.com) and the Black Wall Street Times Business Directory (officialblackwallstreet.com/directory/).
Shopping locally will begin to bridge the racial wealth gap in addition to growing the local economy.
You can share where a person’s gift was purchased and why you chose that business. This will add special meaning to the gift.
I end with a quote from Frederick Douglass, “Who you give your money to, is who you give your power to.”
Jessi Groetken, Sapulpa
Frustrated response
The headline should be “Lockdown reinstated to prevent hospitals from overflowing,” not “Asymptomatic staff allowed to work” (Nov. 28).
I am frustrated and saddened by our local government’s response to this crisis.
Quarantining asymptomatic health care workers is for the safety and protection of both staff and patients. Asymptomatic does not mean not contagious!
Imagine what will happen if asymptomatic folks “allowed to work” trigger a super-spreader event among hospital staff.
We should be trying to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases by any means possible before resorting to these policies.
And, yet, restaurants and bars, which are proven to trigger outbreaks regardless of safety protocols, remain open.
Anna Lasky, Tulsa
No agenda
I cannot watch nor listen to one more word about this election. Not one.
Through this harsh, parched, let-no-word-or-gesture-go-unexamined, righteous, verbose, polarizing political environment and process, my safe place has been, and is, the Tulsa World.
The Tulsa World is an oasis that provides me with the quiet, the calm, the space I need in which to think. No spin. No agenda.
I don’t hear hours of discussion about whether something is true or untrue. I don’t have to listen to people I don’t know — some educated professionals, many more not — tell me what I should believe.
I can read about all of it, straight up, from journalists whose purpose is to inform me by reporting facts such as what happened, when it happened, where it happened and to whom it happened.
From those facts, I know enough about what is going on in the world to make decisions.
If you want to know and see and feel what normal used to look like, pick up a Tulsa World and start reading.
There’s normal, right in front of you.
D. Lynne Hunt, Bartlesville
Great hospital
Recently, I was hospitalized at Ascension St. John Medical Center with COVID-19.
I wanted to say how wonderful the care was and to thank all the doctors, nurses, aides and caregivers.
There are a number who have survived COVID-19 and are back on the front lines taking care of the rest of us.
We are so very lucky to have this fine hospital in Tulsa.
Thank you, caregivers.
Mitzie Joy, Tulsa
