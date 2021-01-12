Letters to the Editor

Acting radical
Although he surely didn’t intend it this way, President Donald Trump’s tape-recorded phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger did Americans a favor.
The call provides a perfect example of attempted election fraud.
Pressuring the Georgia official to “recalculate” the state’s votes, which have already been certified, Trump pleaded, “Fellas, I need 11,000 votes.”
To his great credit, Raffensperger stood his ground against Trump’s barely veiled threats of legal retribution if he didn’t get on board.
Even without this call, it is truly disappointing that Oklahoma’s five House members joined a challenge to the Electoral College results and that Sen. James Lankford had initially objected, until withdrawing after the Capitol riot.
It has been over two months since the November election, and no substantive evidence of irregularities has been found by any court.
In placing allegiance to Trump ahead of the oath they took to uphold the Constitution, they are acting as radicals and not as the principled conservatives they purport to be.
Craig Bryant,
Tulsa
Delusional
During the entire election campaign, Democrats were painted as scary socialists who would destroy the American Dream, give everyone everything for free and, heaven forbid, protect the environment of the only planet we have to live on.
Now, the Republican Party, including our own representatives, attempted to overthrow a legitimate election because they are unhappy with the results.
Who does that? Communists, subversives and usurpers.
The Tulsa World has published a list of elected officials who are joining in this delusional and treasonous assault on our democracy (“Republican state lawmakers urge congressional delegation to fight Electoral College result,” Dec. 24).
I could not be more ashamed of my elected officials than I am right now.
I hope when these individuals come up for re-election that the reasonable and patriotic people of Oklahoma vote them out of office.
The Donald Trump Republican Party is not the party of our forefathers; it’s not what they fought and died for. It has turned into the party of corruption, deceit and hate.
Until they can regain their integrity and remember where they live and who they are supposed to work for, they shouldn’t hold office.
Liz Dobson,
Sapulpa
E
xercising rights
Progressives and the media should have simply ignored the bombast of the President Donald Trump cult’s efforts to have congressional members object to the elector count.
This procedure is a constitutional right, just as is the right to impeach a sitting president. We didn’t get this kind of outcry when Trump was impeached.
Why now, when both impeachment and objection to elector counts are constitutional rights?
One was exercised to get him out, the other to keep him in. Neither will work.
Citizens got Trump out by exercising the most important constitutional right: the right to vote.
But maybe we need the drama, if for no other reason than to distract us from the horrible rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Bob Pezold,
Tulsa
Racial skeletons
When Thomas Jefferson wrote the words, “All men are created equal,” he established a divinely inspired foundational principle. This ethic defines us as Americans.
However, we have skeletons in our historical closet, hiding our ugly secrets of racism and white privilege.
These skeletons hold us as prisoners, denying us the full promise of America and true equality for all.
White privilege is at work in our justice system that sends a black person to jail but allows a white person to go free for the same crime.
When NFL players take a knee during the national anthem, white privilege calls it disrespectful. The flag is more important than humanity.
In so doing, America’s promise is aborted.
The year 2020 arrived with a carpet bag filled with health, political and social upheaval. Under pressure, America’s closet burst open belching out our racial skeletons.
For 500 years America’s people of color have suffered unspeakable abuse.
Americans dutifully pay homage to Jefferson’s words, yet it is clear that white elitism has been so systematically instilled in us, that we cannot see this wrong in America.
We elevate ourselves to the full promise of America when we are willing to confront and confess the existence of white privilege and racism.
It is time finally to open that closet door and drag out the stinking skeletons. Only then might America ascend to the promised land of freedom, justice and equality for all.
Sandra Drummond Bach, Tulsa