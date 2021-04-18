Letters to the Editor

Adam Kupetsky, Tulsa

Tribal promise

As a citizen of the Creek Nation, I am appalled at how Gov. Kevin Stitt and the state of Oklahoma continually try to undermine tribal sovereignty by suggesting that the McGirt ruling should be overturned.

These officials imply that tribes are incapable and incompetent compared to the state, which is the mindset causing problems in the first place.

As Justice Neil Gorsuch eloquently wrote in the ruling, "On the far end of the trail of tears was a promise."

Part of that promise was a guarantee of our reservation lands in the Treaty of 1866.

The ruling affirmed our treaty rights and that the state had long been disregarding our sovereignty, violating our treaty rights, and, by extension, Article VI of the U.S Constitution, which states treaties are part of the supreme law of the land.

In short, Oklahoma spent years violating the law and overstepping its bounds. Now, some cases have to be re-filed appropriately in federal court or tribal court, as they should have been all along.