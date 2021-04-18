Letters to the Editor

Victim advocates
Our relationships bind us to a person or cause, such as friend, daughter, son or even victim advocate. Sometimes a relationship starts as a dream long before the name is called.
For my husband, Bo, and me it was mom and dad. We were thrilled when our daughter, Lori Lee, the first of five children, was born.
Our dream became fulfilled.
On June 13, 1977, Lori was murdered on her first night of Girl Scout camp, making us the parents of a murdered child. It’s unimaginable for any parent and the most heartbreaking relationship to bear.
When we became known as victims of crime, we also became survivors, and then advocates.
In honor of Lori’s life, we are dedicated to helping others through tragedy and raising awareness of the issues that face survivors and their families. Our community has supported us as we have worked to advance the victims’ rights movement in Oklahoma for more than 40 years.
This year, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is Sunday through April 25, with the theme "Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities."
I joined the advisory board of Marsy’s Law for Oklahoma to help others find their voice through the constitutional amendment secured by voters in November 2018.
We may not be able to prevent all crime, but we can all advocate for crime victims. Learn more at www.marsyslaw4ok.com.
Sheri Farmer, Tulsa
Proper training
I am part of the Suicide Moms, a group of mothers who lost children to suicide and are now working to increase our community's understanding of mental health issues.
One primary goal is to ensure that workers in our law enforcement and criminal justice system receive proper training for interactions with citizens dealing with mental illness.
In a Tulsa World article on April 8, we learned of a generous gift by the Hardesty Family Foundation to the Justice and Mental Health Training Center ("$900,000 grant will support mental health programs in Tulsa's criminal justice system").
A portion of this donation will fund continuing efforts by the Mental Health Association Oklahoma to accomplish exactly what the Suicide Moms are working toward.
Research shows that education of a community's police and court personnel on mental health, substance use disorders, stigma, de-escalation, trauma, suicide prevention and available community resources will result in improved interactions with citizens, reduced trauma and an increase in diversion to appropriate mental health services.
The Suicide Moms call on the Tulsa City Council and Mayor G.T. Bynum to ensure that all municipal police officers, jail staff, 911 dispatchers, judges, court staff, prosecutors and public defenders receive this crucial training.
Further, although we deeply appreciate charitable contributions, we recognize they are not necessarily a sustainable method of funding city needs. Therefore, we also call on the mayor and City Council to allocate public funding for this important training in the future.
Please join us in supporting this important work.
Barbara Hathcock, Tulsa
Editor's Note: The Suicide Moms founding members are Barbara Hathcock, Karen Sullivan, Mara Muskrat, Peggy Garrett and Becky Kruse.
Insurrection
Sheriff Vic Regalado appears to have caught the insurrection bug ("Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado says he wants a state law with 'bite' to let him protect Second Amendment rights," April 4).
He seeks a law authorizing Oklahoma sheriffs to arrest federal law enforcement officials who are "violating the Second Amendment."
Individual citizens are responsible for defending their rights under the Constitution through courts and elections, not the sheriff.
Southern politicians urging nullification of federal laws led to the Civil War. It is a careless power grab pure and simple for a sheriff to request the right to wage deadly insurrection and civil war on our behalf.
Any veteran will tell you that war (civil or otherwise) involves death, horrible injuries and trauma for those who survive. Civil war will end this country and its remarkable freedoms.
That's why, until recently, politicians did not suggest the absurd possibility of armed uprising over issues like the need for universal background checks or public measures to protect others against infection.
These minor burdens simply do not threaten our freedom nor warrant the careless talk of ending the union, nor should most attempted government infringements because that's what elections and the courts are for.
The sheriff's job is to protect Oklahomans against crime including gun violence.
As I write this, anyone can stand near a store, restaurant or my house with a displayed firearm.
This is the type of threat the sheriff should focus on not some theoretical exercise of a law he believes is unconstitutional.
Adam Kupetsky, Tulsa
Tribal promise
As a citizen of the Creek Nation, I am appalled at how Gov. Kevin Stitt and the state of Oklahoma continually try to undermine tribal sovereignty by suggesting that the McGirt ruling should be overturned.
These officials imply that tribes are incapable and incompetent compared to the state, which is the mindset causing problems in the first place.
As Justice Neil Gorsuch eloquently wrote in the ruling, "On the far end of the trail of tears was a promise."
Part of that promise was a guarantee of our reservation lands in the Treaty of 1866.
The ruling affirmed our treaty rights and that the state had long been disregarding our sovereignty, violating our treaty rights, and, by extension, Article VI of the U.S Constitution, which states treaties are part of the supreme law of the land.
In short, Oklahoma spent years violating the law and overstepping its bounds. Now, some cases have to be re-filed appropriately in federal court or tribal court, as they should have been all along.
Most of the small percentage of cases that have fallen through the cracks are due to the need for extensions of federal statutes of limitations. This is not the fault of the ruling or the tribes.