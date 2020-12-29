Letters to the Editor

People like Mark Ivy, a young Tulsa native and NewView employee; he has a degenerative eye disease limiting his vision to what he describes as paper towel rolls.

“I want to change the perception of the blind workforce,” Ivy said. “In my ideal future, the CEO of any major company would feel confident hiring a blind VP.”

We’re far from that world, but technology bridges the gap. And NewView is an invaluable resource for employers as we help people of all abilities thrive.

Steve Turnbo, Tulsa

Cognizable?

I hope that I will not be judged too presumptuous by questioning the wisdom and judgment of the brilliant minds of our U.S. Supreme Court.

However, I pride myself in possessing at least a normal amount of common sense, which seem to be lacking in the court's decision on the voter fraud case brought by Texas.

I am fully cognizant it is the province of the states to set the rules for choosing the presidential candidates of their own state.

I have no quarrel with this, up to a point.