Letters to the Editor

NewView vision
This has been a year of adapting. Tulsa leaders have utilized numerous resources to continue working amidst the pandemic.
And there’s more adapting to do.
Most local businesses have diversity, equity and inclusion measures in place, but key demographics are missing from the conversation.
One such population is people who are blind. There’s a 74% unemployment rate among people who are blind, yet few companies are equipped to hire them.
The technology and workforce of employees with visual limitations exist. It’s our responsibility to utilize both.
That’s where the nonprofit NewView Oklahoma comes in. It provides comprehensive rehabilitation at its 31st Street and Yale Avenue facility, but another key part of its work is helping businesses implement technology to support inclusive hiring.
This year, they’re partnering with the Zarrow Foundations for a Year-of-Vision campaign.
NewView’s goal of independence for individuals with sight limitations is fitting for 2020; it’s the work of adapting to support inclusion and accessibility.
There’s a large population of eligible, hard-working people who are blind and want meaningful work.
People like Mark Ivy, a young Tulsa native and NewView employee; he has a degenerative eye disease limiting his vision to what he describes as paper towel rolls.
“I want to change the perception of the blind workforce,” Ivy said. “In my ideal future, the CEO of any major company would feel confident hiring a blind VP.”
We’re far from that world, but technology bridges the gap. And NewView is an invaluable resource for employers as we help people of all abilities thrive.
Steve Turnbo, Tulsa
Cognizable?
I hope that I will not be judged too presumptuous by questioning the wisdom and judgment of the brilliant minds of our U.S. Supreme Court.
However, I pride myself in possessing at least a normal amount of common sense, which seem to be lacking in the court's decision on the voter fraud case brought by Texas.
I am fully cognizant it is the province of the states to set the rules for choosing the presidential candidates of their own state.
I have no quarrel with this, up to a point.
However, since the president is president of all states, I find it ridiculous to find that one state should have no "cognizable interest" in how another state chooses its candidate, as stated in their decision.
If you, like me, have no precise understanding of this term, I am including a definition.
The adjective "cognizable" has two distinct, and unrelated, applications within the field of law. A cognizable claim or controversy is one that meets the basic criteria of viability for being tried or adjudicated before a particular tribunal.
Still confused? So am I.
So, let's ignore that and settle for just the term "interest."
If this rule is allowed to stand, I can see where a single state, by manufacturing millions of phony ballots without challenge, could decide who our candidates would be.
To me, this calls for an immediate constitutional amendment to remedy this situation.
Roger Williams, Tulsa
Popular vote
The Dec. 15 front page made me smile: "States electors vote for Trump." As if that were news.
Buried on page A6: "Biden clears 270 vote mark as electors affirm win".
It seems that our new president-elect winning is not as important as Donald Trump getting Oklahoma's votes.
This year's circus shows that changes need to be made to the Electoral College.
Either elect the president by popular vote or split the electors in each state based on the percentage of the vote he or she receives as is currently done in Nebraska and Maine.
In either case, every voter in the country would feel his or her vote counted.
David Schramme, Claremore
Editor's Note: It is up to each state to decide how to allocate electoral votes. Nebraska and Maine are the only states splitting electoral votes.
Dropped ball
The Broken Arrow City Council dropped the ball at its Nov. 18 meeting.
The one positive action that we, as citizens, can do to help stop the spread of the coronavirus is wearing a face mask in public. That was voted down.
Shame on them.
Billie Clarke, Broken Arrow