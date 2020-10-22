Letters to the Editor

Out with the new
The old bridge: elegant streamlined and of classic design; wood construction, shaded throughout, room for bikers, people who wanted to fish, places to sit and rest, dog-walkers, runners and pedestrians. It was a nice place to go on a hot summer day. A great place to bring out-of-town guests to enjoy a meander across the river.
The new bridge: freeway-inspired, no shade from the sun or protection from rain, limiting use to only parts of the year, no design references to the beautiful shoreline or Gathering Place or the city of Tulsa (Art Deco? No; native flora, fauna nods? No; Gathering Place design features? No). It is hard to imagine what the design inspiration was for the new plan unless one has recently watched “The Jetsons.”
My proposal: Build a new bridge just like the old bridge.
Claire Harkness, Tulsa
Dossett march
In response to the letter “Voting against Jo Anna Dossett” (Oct. 15) that challenges the educational background of state Senate District 35 candidate Jo Anna Dossett, I would posit that a widespread lack of common sense and critical thinking in how to fund our kids’ education is the real problem.
When Dossett, fellow teachers, parents and kids marched on the Capitol in 2018, Oklahoma was at the very bottom of the barrel in school funding.
Even after the successful lobbying which brought new funding, we are still in the bottom three of all states in per-student spending.
If companies from the coasts are staying away (and they decidedly are), it is a direct result of our starved, substandard schools along with other standards of livability in which we fail.
And as for consolidation of school systems, I ask why, with Republicans running the state, has it not happened?
The answer is lack of political courage as small communities are against closing their schools.
Candidate Cheryl Baber speaks vaguely of reforms to our school funding formula. Does this point to more funding going to for-profit education such as Epic Charter Schools?
What is required is a public education funding level competitive with other states in our region. We have lost tens of thousands of teachers to these states, and it’s time for change.
Let’s keep the interests of the public at the forefront in school funding.
Julie Anderson, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: Epic Charter Schools is a public school district under investigation by state and federal agencies.
Thankful voter
My wife and I recently delivered our absentee ballots to the Tulsa County Election Board. While waiting in an appropriately spaced pandemic line, we noticed a gentleman at the counter. He was talking with one of the election board employees and had his absentee ballot and other papers in front of him.
While we couldn’t hear the conversation, it was obvious the employee was explaining the process to submit an absentee ballot. The conversation lasted for several minutes with both pointing at the materials. Once their conversation ended, it was apparent he needed to obtain something from his vehicle. As we finished submitting our ballots and were leaving, he returned to the building carrying something that look like his ID.
Our reaction? How thankful we are for the Election Board employee who offered patience and guidance to this gentleman. Thank you to this gentleman for asking for help so he could cast his absentee ballot correctly. It was a warm and kind moment.
In these times, patience and thoughtfulness are characteristics we all need to keep at the forefront of our behavior.
We are grateful for many things as citizens of our great country. Today, we are grateful for an election board employee who took the time to help a citizen, and for a fellow voter who cared enough to ask questions to ensure his absentee ballot was cast early and correctly.
Gary Belitz, Tulsa
Do-nothing Inhofe
Sen. Jim Inhofe wants our vote again. But what has he done to deserve it? In my review, nothing.
He hides out in Washington, ignoring emails and letters. Recently, he turned off the fax machine so he wouldn’t be disturbed by Oklahomans who have a different view.
With many topics concerning Oklahomans, he seems to hide in his plane in order to escape messages from us.
The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged Oklahoma families. Many people with health worries, especially our seniors, are at risk.
Other Oklahomans are still unemployed without a safety net. Small mom-and-pop businesses are shuttering their doors for lack of business.
Other Oklahomans are apprehensive about what may happen to their Affordable Care Act insurance.
What is Inhofe’s response? Silence, because he can’t hear our voices above the drone of his airplane engine. If he did hear, he would disregard those who have a different thought from his.
Inhofe refuses to meet with Abby Broyles, his Democratic opponent, on stage and answer the tough questions from the public.
Instead he acts like a grade-school bully, calling Broyles names and degrading her background and qualifications
Oklahoma deserves a U.S. senator who is an adult, ready and willing to step up to the plate and serve everyone.
We need a U.S. senator prepared tackle tough issues and able to communicate with both parties.
Al Lindley,
Oklahoma City
Editor’s Note: Al Lindley, a Democrat, is a former member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!