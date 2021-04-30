Letters to the Editor

Not free
The April 27 editorial cartoon by Dick Wright is both misleading, at best, and without any common sense.
Just how do people expect President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan to be funded? With Monopoly money?
Like so many of my so-called fellow Americans, people think that roads, bridges and everything else that makes this country function just happen.
If we’re going to pay taxes, I sure as heck would hope that money is being spent on concrete projects that will benefit all of us. Progress doesn’t come free.
Joel Genung, Bixby
Victory lap
President Joe Biden’s crowning achievement is his handling of the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s highly doubtful he will attribute the credit to his predecessor.
Yet in January 2020, President Donald Trump introduced Operation Warp Speed designed to bring pharmaceutical companies in conjunction with the Food and Drug Administration to develop a vaccine by the end of that year.
With unparalleled success, Moderna had produced a 95% effective vaccine on July 14, and Pfizer shortly thereafter. Pundits had theorized this process would take years, not months.
The Biden administration will no doubt take victory laps without mentioning the obvious. This success was handed to them in its totality.
This will be the lead into Biden taking his so-called victory lap to introduce this administration’s infrastructure proposal. While costing about $2 trillion, this bill would only include about 6% to what infrastructure means to most.
The remaining 94% would be devoted to socialist programs demanded by his handlers. I would not anticipate he will comment on his handling of the crisis on our southern border.
If you are buying what this guy is selling, bless your heart.
Bart Younger, Tulsa
Misleading story
The Tulsa World devoted an entire page on April 25 to the Associated Press story “High Profile Killings by Police.” The profiles were deeply misleading.
Only two of the deaths in the cases mentioned were white. The great majority in the articles were Black.
In fact, the majority of people shot by the police every year are white. Last year, over 1,000 people were shot dead by police, the vast majority armed. Of those, just over 200 were Black.
Last year, 17 unarmed Black people were shot dead by police nationwide, while 24 unarmed white people were shot during the same time.
A properly balanced article would have reflected these numbers. The print headline “1 verdict, then 6 police killings across America in 24 hours” makes it sound like the police were at fault in all these cases.
Quite the contrary. The details in the article indicate that the shootings were justified in at least five out of the six cases, with the sole exception still under investigation.
There is a case to be made that police need more and better non-lethal methods of restraint when dealing with those resisting arrest.
However, Associated Press and the Tulsa World wasted its chances to make that case.
Dale McIntyre,
Bartlesville
Joke backfired
By state Sen. Nathan Dahm going public with a degrading sexual joke against a woman, he made my life harder.
When friends and family who live outside of Oklahoma ask if Dahm represents the way Oklahomans look at the dignity of women, I have a harder job trying to explain he does not.
When non-Christians ask if Dahm represents the teachings of Christianity on how to treat women, I have a harder job trying to explain he does not.
When male students ask if they can also direct degrading sexual jokes against women, I have a harder time explaining why they can not.
When female students ask how to respond when a man, with friends who think he hilarious, makes that kind of degrading comment, I have a harder time giving them an answer.
When my son asks if he too could tell dirty jokes, I have a harder time explaining why he cannot talk like an Oklahoma state senator.
When people who are not white, male, Christian, Republicans from Broken Arrow ask if Dahm represents most people from those groups, he made it harder for me to clearly state, “No, Sen. Dahm does not represent most people in any of those groups.”
Dahm’s joke has backfired. Instead of degrading U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, he degraded himself.
Ken Coughlin, Tulsa