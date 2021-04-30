Letters to the Editor

Last year, 17 unarmed Black people were shot dead by police nationwide, while 24 unarmed white people were shot during the same time.

A properly balanced article would have reflected these numbers. The print headline “1 verdict, then 6 police killings across America in 24 hours” makes it sound like the police were at fault in all these cases.

Quite the contrary. The details in the article indicate that the shootings were justified in at least five out of the six cases, with the sole exception still under investigation.

There is a case to be made that police need more and better non-lethal methods of restraint when dealing with those resisting arrest.

However, Associated Press and the Tulsa World wasted its chances to make that case.

Dale McIntyre,

Bartlesville

Joke backfired

By state Sen. Nathan Dahm going public with a degrading sexual joke against a woman, he made my life harder.

When friends and family who live outside of Oklahoma ask if Dahm represents the way Oklahomans look at the dignity of women, I have a harder job trying to explain he does not.