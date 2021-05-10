Letters to the Editor

Targeted women
Passing Ida’s Law is a step toward finding and establishing justice for missing and murdered Indigenous people.
This is a big issue as Indigenous people all over the U.S. are going missing or are murdered at an astronomical rate compared to other races.
These women are someone’s daughter, mother, sister, cousin or friend. I would encourage the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, tribal offices, law enforcement and other entities and people involved to work diligently in solving older cases, react quickly to new cases and increase awareness of this ongoing issue.
As found in Ida’s Law, I would encourage collaboration between the agencies to rectify this sad situation. It’s all of our jobs to care for other humans.
Indigenous women of all ages are targeted, but hopefully with this new law we will see a lasting effect where women aren’t being victimized due to their gender or race.
I am proud that Gov. Kevin Stitt signed this bill, and I’m invested in seeing how this will affect Oklahoman women and girls.
Hopefully Oklahoma can lead in this movement for missing and murdered Indigenous people and be a role model for other states that struggle with this same issue.
Miranda Varner, Miami
Teacher pay
Our teachers are a vital factor in the success of our future generations, yet their annual salary is not representative of this responsibility.
Far too often, teachers must seek out a second, sometimes third, job to meet their financial obligations.
Working additional hours undoubtedly have a negative impact on our teachers, making an already demanding job that much more difficult. Our teachers deserve better.
Senate Bill 52 from Sen. Carri Hicks seeks to address this issue. This bill will raise the annual teacher salary by an estimated $2,700.
While that may not seem like much to many, it may allow some of our teachers to end their supplementary jobs.
As a result, they will be more focused and able to deliver their curriculum in a clear manner, giving our children a higher quality education.
Teacher retention is another point of note.
Our state unfortunately loses dedicated, caring teachers often to neighboring states offering a higher salary. If Oklahoma can raise teacher pay, we could hold onto these quality educators.
We, as a state, would get and keep these teachers in our classrooms and better equip them to do the job they love to do, without constant financial worry.
We need to support SB 52.
Caroline Kebbell,
Claremore
Censure Dahm
Name-calling and innuendo now seem acceptable by the new fake news of the far right. Or, as Sen. Nathan Dahm has demonstrated, rightist lawmakers (“BA senator implies that VP Kamala Harris slept her way into politics,” April 26).
Dahm wastes millions of taxpayer dollars filing frivolous legislation.
Under the guise of being a lawmaker, he promotes a personal agenda offensive to true Christian belief — bearing false witness to lies he has made up.
The Senate should not be disappointed, it should be censuring and impeaching him.
Broken Arrow is better than this. I remind the citizens that they have the right to petition for a recall election.
Brian Harper, Tulsa
Deport leftists
True Americans loved what President Donald Trump was accomplishing during his four years as president.
Now all we do is complain that everything Trump did is being destroyed. It’s time to stop this endless complaining.
It’s time to start deporting all the leftist Democrats to where they belong.
It may seem like a drastic step to take, but just think how great America could be if it were filled with people who love their country.
So let’s round up all these leftist liberals, load them onto barges and ship them to France. Well, I can dream of this can’t I?
Lonny Crumbliss,
Broken Arrow
Party first
If only our congressional delegation showed half the backbone of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, in standing up to President Donald Trump on the big lie, there might be some hope for us as a state.
But as long as our congressional delegations puts party ahead of nation, Oklahoma is going down with others.
We can only hope Cheney runs for president and gets elected because she has the
true moral fiber to be a real leader.
Gene Foltz, Muskogee
Editor’s note: SB 52 missed a legislative deadline this year, but could be considered by next year’s Legislature.