Letters to the Editor

Sundance success
Circle Cinema, Tulsa’s nonprofit art-house theater, started renovations 20 years ago.
At that time, we worked with Dennis King, the Tulsa World movie critic. After that, for many years we worked with Michael Smith and now Jimmie Tramel.
All have been great champions of film and our mission.
The constant in all of the above is the Tulsa World, itself, our community newspaper.
With the conclusion of the Sundance Film Festival, we want to thank the management, editors, reporters and everyone at the Tulsa World.
They were instrumental in making the event the success that it was.
We also want to thank all of Tulsa and Oklahoma who have supported the Circle Cinema for years.
We are grateful to the festival sponsors, the Circle’s staff and board, volunteers and community partners who, in spite of a pandemic, made the event into a highlight reel we will always remember.
Clark Wiens, Tulsa
Fair taxation
The Association of Oklahoma General Contractors applauds state Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, for filing House Bill 2234, The DRIVE Act ensures all vehicles utilizing our state highways contribute to maintaining them.
Our state highways are currently funded largely with the Rebuilding Oklahoma Access and Driver Safety.
It has been essential to propelling Oklahoma to become a top 10 state for roads and bridges.
Now that more Americans are transitioning to heavier electric, battery-powered automobiles, our roads — and funding — are taking a beating.
These users aren’t contributing to the gas tax, which impacts the gas tax revenue.
Electric vehicles are often heavier than non-electric vehicles and contribute to our infrastructure’s deterioration. Therefore, they should not be excluded from paying these taxes.
This strategic move by Hilbert and the co-authors demonstrates thinking ahead.
It enacts a tax per kilowatt-hour at public for-profit charging stations, allowing non-Oklahoma residents to support the funding of the road infrastructure they are utilizing while in the state.
It also enacts an annual vehicle registration fee for electric vehicles tied directly to what comparable vehicle models powered only by a combustion engine would spend in a given year in fuel taxes as well as on weight.
Lastly, it creates the Driving on Road Infrastructure with Vehicles of Electricity Fund to supplement the state’s current ROADS Fund.
Bobby Stem, Edmond
A better day
One of my husband’s and my favorite times of day is having breakfast together while reading and commenting on the Tulsa World.
In the past few weeks, when I have gone out to get the paper, it is most often right at my front door or on the front porch railing.
This act of kindness fills me with happiness, gratitude and hope every time it happens.
I do not know if the person or people who do this know us. I do not know if they share our political positions or our religious beliefs.
I do not know if they share our skin color, ethnicity or sexual orientation. I doubt they know much of this, yet they consistently participate in an act of generosity and kindness.
While I love the gift of having the paper at my fingertips, what I love even more is the thought that there is a possibility of respecting and honoring one another in this community and this country.
This hope for civility burns brightly for me and I appreciate, more than I can say, the act that allows that fire to be stoked in a yearning for a better day of graciousness, if not agreement, in America.
Lucy Piper, Tulsa
Denier danger
As a physician, I am appalled at the numbers of educated people denying science.
Just because you do not like a fact does not change truth.
Simply put, masks save lives. For people to refuse this simple, life-saving intervention is nothing less than selfish.
It is the same as saying, “I won’t life a finger to help” despite the science behind it or “I don’t care about my neighbor.”
I haven’t met a single person able to give a valid reason why they don’t want to comply with something so simple.
Much of this resistance to help is characteristic of oppositional defiant disorder of childhood, where the individual fights direction from outside for no other reason than the person doesn’t want to.
Note that it is designated a disorder of childhood for good reason.
Adults should be able to act above their childish, selfish need to get their way in a situation of dangerous public health risk like COVID-19.
Our society is endangered by the selfishness and childish oppositionalism of science deniers.
If they fail to show any more maturity and altruism than this, our society is at great risk.
I used to believe in the Republican doctrine of leaving government out of the individual’s personal choice like this, but it is obvious many people can’t or won’t rise above themselves for the sake of others.
I had to change parties.
William O’Brien, M.D.,
Broken Arrow
Holbrook memory
It is with the utmost sadness I read of actor Hal Holbrook’s recent passing.
I had the pleasure to work as a member of the Tulsa Performing Art Center’s union stage crew the last time he appeared in Tulsa with his one-man show, “An Evening with Mark Twain.”
When he arrived that afternoon for a quick preshow tour, his manager asked him to follow so that he could be shown his dressing room.
I heard him say, “Hold on. I want to meet the crew,” and he strode back onto the stage and introduced himself to me and my two coworkers.
He spent a good 10 minutes getting to know us, asking about our families, what we did on the crew, etc.
The fact he took interest in us says it all. He was a class act, an immensely talented man, and one who will be sorely missed.
Joel Genung, Bixby
Real ID
In 2005, Congress passed legislation requiring Real ID with new verification standards and procedures.
After numerous extensions and a looming federal deadline, Oklahoma finally got off its buns and began issuing Real IDs last fall.
With only one year to set up a new system, there have been substantial problems.
In December, my local tag agency provided a list of required paperwork and told me to call back in 2021. I began calling the last week of January.
One agency had a recording stating it was full until April. Another stated it would take walk-ins on Feb. 1 on a first come-first served basis, but only until noon.
Phone lines for several other agencies were continually busy.
I finally got appointments for my husband and me on April 12.
I know many (including me) have been frustrated with the system for COVID-19 vaccine appointments, but the state has only had vaccines available for a few months.
Conversely, it has known about the need for Real IDs for 15 years.
I give the Oklahoma Health Department an A on a quick response and ability to adapt and improve when logjams arose.
I give the state of Oklahoma and the Department of Public Safety and whoever else was involved an F for putting their heads in the sand and waiting until the last minute to make Real ID distribution plans.
Gayle Graham, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: Clark Wiens is the Circle Cinema co-founder and board president.
Editor’s Note: Bobby Stem is the executive director of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors.