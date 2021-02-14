Letters to the Editor

Bobby Stem, Edmond

A better day

One of my husband’s and my favorite times of day is having breakfast together while reading and commenting on the Tulsa World.

In the past few weeks, when I have gone out to get the paper, it is most often right at my front door or on the front porch railing.

This act of kindness fills me with happiness, gratitude and hope every time it happens.

I do not know if the person or people who do this know us. I do not know if they share our political positions or our religious beliefs.

I do not know if they share our skin color, ethnicity or sexual orientation. I doubt they know much of this, yet they consistently participate in an act of generosity and kindness.

While I love the gift of having the paper at my fingertips, what I love even more is the thought that there is a possibility of respecting and honoring one another in this community and this country.

This hope for civility burns brightly for me and I appreciate, more than I can say, the act that allows that fire to be stoked in a yearning for a better day of graciousness, if not agreement, in America.