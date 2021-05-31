Letters to the Editor

Editor’s Note: Tulsa Public Schools launched a Tulsa Race Massacre curriculum this year for grades 3 to 12. It was developed by TPS educators with community partners. Will Rogers College Middle School teacher Michelle Pineda and Lanier Elementary teacher Akela Leach have implemented these lessons. These are letters from some of their students.
Dropping bombs
It is important to learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre because no one is talking about it.
I learned that they dropped bombs on Greenwood and killed a lot of Black people.
Rhys Buchanan-Brogdan, 11
Spread awareness
I think it’s important to learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre because people need to become more educated on what really happened.
It’s also Tulsa history and anyone who lives in Tulsa should know about it. We need to spread awareness.
Schools haven’t taught it in the longest time. It needs to be taught again so kids around the world will know about it.
I learned that after the massacre different institutions covered up all the records of it.
I also learned about the different people who were involved in the massacre.
I’ve loved learning about the Tulsa Race Massacre and hope we continue learning about it in the future.
Ryleigh Myers, 11
Greenwood rebuilt
The Tulsa Race Massacre is so important because it is a part of history, and it shows kids not to be racist.
We learn about all the events happening in Tulsa in 1921, how people were back then and how jealous people can be. It shows kids and adults that the world back then was racist, and it’s still that way.
There also was redlining where people living in a part of the city colored in red couldn’t buy a home because they couldn’t get a loan.
People who were in the red area were mostly Black, Hispanic or Asian. There is still an effect today.
The city of Tulsa officials gave some of the people in bombing business weapons. The city even tried to prevent the African American people from rebuilding their business and homes.
Despite that, they were still able to rebuild.
The Tulsa Race Massacre started by a simple elevator ride when a Black man stepped into a elevator with a white woman. After that a rumor started that he assaulted her.
Then, he was put in jail. Some men tried to save him because he was going to get lynched.
Another rumor started that the men were going to riot, so the white men got weapons and bombs.
What they did was so wrong; all because of racism and jealousy of Black successful businesses.
Allison Contreras, 11
Never again
Something new I learned about the Tulsa Race Massacre is that people of color who lived in the Greenwood community had a hard time getting loans because of the color of their skin.
Because some people couldn’t get loans, that meant it was hard to get a home and a job. So a lot of people in the Greenwood community were homeless.
Another thing I learned is about urban renewal. Urban renewal is a project that builds new houses and buildings to replace buildings and houses considered run down.
Because of urban renewal, people lost their homes and their jobs. For those people who couldn’t get a loan, they became homeless.
People who didn’t like Black people decided to come together and burn down the homes of people of color.
On May 31, 1921, the Tulsa Race Massacre began.
People went around burning homes just because of the color of people’s skin. They made those people homeless and replaced their homes with newer buildings.
It is important to learn about this. In the future, if something similar to this occurs, we know what to do.
Learning and teaching this will explain what happened. When people ask about it, we will know the right things to say.
The Tulsa Race Massacre has an affect on what is happening today, looking at the reactions and emotions people have towards the massacre.
It affects what people talk about and the actions people do to avoid it and make sure it never happens again.
Karina McCoy, 12