Letters to the Editor

I’ve loved learning about the Tulsa Race Massacre and hope we continue learning about it in the future.

Ryleigh Myers, 11

Greenwood rebuilt

The Tulsa Race Massacre is so important because it is a part of history, and it shows kids not to be racist.

We learn about all the events happening in Tulsa in 1921, how people were back then and how jealous people can be. It shows kids and adults that the world back then was racist, and it’s still that way.

There also was redlining where people living in a part of the city colored in red couldn’t buy a home because they couldn’t get a loan.

People who were in the red area were mostly Black, Hispanic or Asian. There is still an effect today.

The city of Tulsa officials gave some of the people in bombing business weapons. The city even tried to prevent the African American people from rebuilding their business and homes.

Despite that, they were still able to rebuild.

The Tulsa Race Massacre started by a simple elevator ride when a Black man stepped into a elevator with a white woman. After that a rumor started that he assaulted her.