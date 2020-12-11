Letters to the Editor

Frustrated
The headline should be “Lockdown reinstated to prevent hospitals from overflowing,” not “Asymptomatic staff allowed to work” (Nov. 28).
I am frustrated and saddened by our local government’s response to this crisis.
Quarantining asymptomatic health care workers is for the safety and protection of staff and patients. Asymptomatic does not mean not contagious!
Imagine what will happen if asymptomatic folks “allowed to work” trigger a super-spreader event among hospital staff.
We should be trying to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases by any means possible before resorting to these policies.
And, yet, restaurants and bars, which are proven to trigger outbreaks regardless of safety protocols, remain open.
Anna Lasky, Tulsa
Media blamed
President Donald Trump has been in office almost four years, and the mainstream media has never announced any accomplishments he did for America, only ridiculed him during the Robert Mueller investigation and the phony impeachment with daily rantings of “This has to be the smoking gun!”
Trump did more for this country than the last three presidents combined.
Trump’s big mistake was when he claimed America will never be a socialist country. This statement brought the wrath of the Marxist media and the wealthy elite who need government to sway business.
This is what Trump did that President Barack Obama and Joe Biden could have done, except they were too busy destroying America.
Trump kept the COVID-19 virus out (Biden cried), stopped ISIS murderers, kept out immigrants from coming here illegally, forced China and others to trade fairly, rejected the Paris Accord and Iran treaty, ended stifling regulations and controls, rebuilt a decayed U.S. military, forced Europe to help pay NATO and modified the “Obamacare” burden.
Trump cannot be voted out of office for what he has done but for what the media has done.
When someone writes an article or letter praising Trump, the media will then use its Marxist fact checking sources to find something to discredit the praise. If nothing is suitable, they just make up something that fits their socialist agenda.
The Biden-Kamala Harris socialist program will enslave the working people who pay the bills. When this comes to pass, the working people will regret losing Trump’s leadership.
Butch Webb, Owasso
Mental health help
According to “Mental Health America,” Oklahoma ranks 38th nationally for adults with mental illness and low access to mental health resources.
In the U.S., more than one million people with mental illnesses are incarcerated.
It’s fair to say that the people incarcerated are not receiving adequate mental health treatment. Without proper mental health treatment and overall rehabilitation, recidivism occurs and costs taxpayers more money.
The collaboration between the police and mental health agencies should have occurred long before social media movements.
Oklahoma is so far behind in regards to how we take care of people with mental health illnesses, and we are suffering.
This is a major problem in our state, and things have to be done. As a social worker, I have seen firsthand the negative effects of mental health illness and poor resource availability.
I have also seen firsthand how police officers have handled escalated situations due to someone having a mental health breakdown. Police officers are not properly trained in handling mental health crises, and it’s not their fault.
I feel confident most Oklahoma police officers have the best interest in the citizens they serve. However, historically, our state lacks proper training in mental health awareness.
I am proud that our police departments are now understanding that and have decided to work alongside social workers to help our struggling community.
Byrl Foster, Bixby
Protect life
In an article published in the Tulsa World on Feb. 6, 2019, Gov. Kevin Stitt discussed his convictions on abortion (“Gov. Kevin Stitt reaffirms pro-life stance, declaring ‘life begins at conception’ during Rose Day address”).
Stitt, a father of six, said one of the reasons he ran for office was to protect life.
“This is an issue we want to be No. 1 in,” Stitt said. “We want to be No. 1 in protecting life in the U.S.”
Do his convictions only apply to the unborn? If he truly wants “to be No. 1 in protecting life” why won’t he issue a mask mandate to protect the lives of all Oklahomans?
Teri Griffin, Oklahoma City
