Letters to the Editor

Trump did more for this country than the last three presidents combined.

Trump’s big mistake was when he claimed America will never be a socialist country. This statement brought the wrath of the Marxist media and the wealthy elite who need government to sway business.

This is what Trump did that President Barack Obama and Joe Biden could have done, except they were too busy destroying America.

Trump kept the COVID-19 virus out (Biden cried), stopped ISIS murderers, kept out immigrants from coming here illegally, forced China and others to trade fairly, rejected the Paris Accord and Iran treaty, ended stifling regulations and controls, rebuilt a decayed U.S. military, forced Europe to help pay NATO and modified the “Obamacare” burden.

Trump cannot be voted out of office for what he has done but for what the media has done.

When someone writes an article or letter praising Trump, the media will then use its Marxist fact checking sources to find something to discredit the praise. If nothing is suitable, they just make up something that fits their socialist agenda.