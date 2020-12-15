Letters to the Editor

Dangerous silence
Free and fair elections that can be trusted by the American people are the very foundation of our democracy.
Partisanship certainly has a place in our system of elections, but after the election has taken place it is time for all Americans to come together and support the winner.
We have conducted a presidential election and there is a clear winner and a clear loser.
The inaction by Oklahoma's senators and congressional members in recognizing the president-elect is causing our democracy to suffer its greatest damage of our lifetimes.
Their actions dishonor the veterans who served to preserve our democracy. We stood up, volunteered and toed the mark.
Like our elected leaders, we have sworn to “support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
Elected officials have stepped into the arena, and they have failed the test. They clearly lack the intestinal fortitude to stand up for what they know to be true.
I have no doubt that they know who won the election and that there is no evidence of a concerted effort in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania or Arizona to throw the election.
I challenge our congressional delegation to name the guilty election officials and present the evidence or publicly and immediately recognize the winner of the election.
Their silence is doing great damage to our democracy.
As a local election official and a veteran, I take great offense to their attack on our election system. Shame on them!
Curtis Nelson, Tulsa
Stitt's refusal
Gov. Kevin Stitt should resign and let someone else provide the state of Oklahoma with some real leadership.
Tough times call for tough leadership, and his reluctance to issue an executive order for a mask mandate is very disappointing. Over 38 other U.S. governors have issued a mask mandate, while our governor refuses to act.
Our COVID-19 figures just keep going up.
In less then three months, we went from 100,000 cases to over 200,000 cases, and over 1,800 people have died from this disease. All because of our governor's refusal to act.
The virus has since spread across all counties in this state, and the number of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 continues to rapidly grow each day.
Remember when he started designating county-by-county a red zone, like this disease was not going to spread like wildfire?
At the current growth rate, we could have over 500,000 cases in just a few months when our hospitals are already full and health care workers fatigued.
If Stitt is not going to provide real leadership, then he should resign and let some else help the citizens of this state.
Jerry Wilson, Sand Springs
Moving on
Our attorney general joined Texas in suing four swing states that voted for Joe Biden in the presidential election ("Oklahoma AG Mike Hunter joins Texas suit seeking to overturn swing state election results," Dec. 10).
Apparently, the attorneys general believe there are "fears about election integrity …although repeated claims remain unfounded."
All the targeted states have counted, reviewed and in some cases recounted votes. No fraud was detected by the officials in those states.
Recounts have verified the original count.
If we were honest, the suit was because President Donald Trump lost to Biden, and Trump pressured Republicans to change the election results.
In the last election, Hillary Clinton lost to Trump in the Electoral College.
Democrats could have protested, demanded recounts (and Jill Stein, an independent candidate did in one state) and called for an investigation of fraud. But, Democrats accepted the results, which were much closer than the results this year, and moved on.
In fact, Trump created a committee to prove massive illegal voting to increase his popular vote to exceed Clinton's, but the committee found nothing.
Our elected state administration needs to give it up.
Focus on our state and what can be done to improve our state. Plan to work with the new administration for the next four years to achieve state and national goals.
Our governor and legislators need to acknowledge the new president-elect and be adults, instead of mimicking the petulant president we are enduring another six weeks.
Helen Wood, Jenks
Editor's note: Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Texas election challenge which Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter had backed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!