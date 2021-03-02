Letters to the Editor

Let’s show our support for our public lands.

Mike Fuhr, Tulsa

Editor’s Note: Mike Fuhr is the state director of The Nature Conservancy of Oklahoma.

Obtain knowledge

How smart am I?

Half the people in the world are below average regarding intelligence, which means the other half are above average.

However, it is very interesting that of the lower half, a full 70% think they are in the upper half. While in the upper half, only 18% think they belong there.

One of my favorite sayings is, “The more I know, the more I realize how little I know”, or “The smarter I get, the more I realize how dumb I am.”

Knowledge is a wonderful thing. Knowing how to do something is great, but knowing why you are doing it will take you farther.

Those who know how will always have a job, but those who know why will always be their boss.

But it is not enough to know how or why. Knowledge is completely worthless without doing something with it.