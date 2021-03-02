Letters to the Editor

Public lands
An effort is underway to promote the value of Oklahoma public lands.
Senate Resolution 3, pending in the Oklahoma Legislature, touts the critical role of our state and federally owned lands to hunters, anglers, hikers, nature photographers and the like who rely on and enjoy the access they provide.
More than 30 organizations are supporting this resolution.
We’ve seen a tremendous increase in the usage of these lands over the last year due to COVID-19.
When people needed to get out of the house after being cooped up, Oklahomans turned to the great outdoors for relief.
Because of this, we have all been reminded of the need to be out in nature.
On top of that, the Outdoor Industry Association estimates that outdoor recreation generates $10.6 billion in consumer spending that supports 97,000 jobs in our state.
If our personal well-being isn’t enough, that’s 97,000 reasons to support the places where much of our outdoor recreation happens.
Unfortunately, our public lands don’t always get the affection they deserve, especially when budgets are tight.
This resolution is an opportunity for Oklahoma to recognize their importance to all of us and our economy. Please contact your legislators and urge them to co-author this resolution.
Let’s show our support for our public lands.
Mike Fuhr, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: Mike Fuhr is the state director of The Nature Conservancy of Oklahoma.
Obtain knowledge
How smart am I?
Half the people in the world are below average regarding intelligence, which means the other half are above average.
However, it is very interesting that of the lower half, a full 70% think they are in the upper half. While in the upper half, only 18% think they belong there.
One of my favorite sayings is, “The more I know, the more I realize how little I know”, or “The smarter I get, the more I realize how dumb I am.”
Knowledge is a wonderful thing. Knowing how to do something is great, but knowing why you are doing it will take you farther.
Those who know how will always have a job, but those who know why will always be their boss.
But it is not enough to know how or why. Knowledge is completely worthless without doing something with it.
Libraries contain all of man’s knowledge, but it cannot feed a family like a grocery store. It can’t build a car like a factory or mend a broken arm like a hospital.
It’s just full of knowledge, but it is willing to share with those who want to read and learn and do.
William Luther,
Broken Arrow
Limbaugh’s lesson
Regarding “Even Without Listening, U.S. Lives in Limbaugh’s World“ (Feb. 18), the impact of Rush Limbaugh’s broadcasting career on the platform of the Republican Party made his, without question, one of the most significant voices of the last half of the 20th century.
It would be nice to say that for those who did not listen to him his influence could be escaped, but that is not true.
The evolution of the GOP into the Donald Trump era can be aligned to the acceptance of ideas and language first introduced by Limbaugh when he hit the national airwaves in the late 1980s.
His influence on the GOP speaks to the power of media and the importance of responsible regulation in making sure that hate speech is not mistaken for free speech, and entertainment is not confused as news.
Limbaugh wasn’t the only controversial conservative voice during that time. He was followed by Fox News, InfoWars’ Alex Jones and other media heads who blurred the line between balanced news and entertainment.
Policies that promote humanity should always be at the heart of political commentary.
If the current climate of politics is any indication — with a tolerance for language that leads citizens to believe it is without consequence to violently disrupt a peaceful transfer of power — it is my hope that his career will serve as an important reminder to what happens when money is put before humanity.
This is a lesson both his listeners and non-listeners can learn.
Kyle Logan, Okemah