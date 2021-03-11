Letters to the Editor

Art Campbell, Tulsa

Voter suppression

The U.S. House passed H.R. 1, For the People Act, the monumental tool to fight back against Republican voter suppression efforts nationwide.

It fights back against state-level attacks on our democracy by limiting the influence of big money in politics, making voting easier and more secure, ending partisan gerrymandering and would give people more information about who is lobbying our government.

All across the country, Republicans in state legislatures have introduced more than 250 (and counting) voter suppression bills in the last two months to counter progress made by Democrats in 2020.

Most important, these voter suppression bills want to make it harder for Black, brown, and impoverished people to vote.

One Oklahoma proposal would take the right of choosing Electoral College delegates away from the voters (and give it to the Legislature) unless Congress agrees to the partisan version of election reform, including nationwide voter ID requirements.

Another would wipe out all Oklahoma voter registrations and require voters to re-register. Another would mandate hand counts of all Oklahoma elections.