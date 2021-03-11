Letters to the Editor

Unfair bills
It’s shocking that state legislators are rushing to give away public education dollars to private schools when Epic Charter Schools, the biggest charter school system, owes Oklahoma taxpayers $8.9 million for improper transfers and chronic misreporting.
State Auditor Cindy Byrd’s investigative audit also found that Epic Charter Schools sends about 1 in 4 taxpayer dollars it receives as a public school to its co-founders’ for-profit company.
Public dollars belong in public schools.
Ask your state legislator to vote no on all voucher legislation. Elected officials need to fully fund public schools and stop diverting our tax dollars to subsidize special interest education that does not play by the same rules.
Ask for a no vote on House Bill 2673, which is school transfer voucher legislation that would allow open transfers with funding following students to private or religious schools.
If transfers are allowed, then private and religious schools must follow Oklahoma state teacher certification requirements, public school requirements and adhere to the same transparency and reporting of school data.
Legislators must also vote no on Senate Bill 634 requiring waivers from the district that teachers are not required to join a teachers’ union. Teachers would be subject to this legislation, which does not apply to police, firefighters, plumbers, welders and other professions that require union membership.
Tim and Colata Wagner, Yukon
Harmful bill
The Tulsa Health Department has done an exemplary job in getting vaccines to Tulsa residents.
Executive Director Bruce Dart has consistently presented timely scientific, data-driven information and advice on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now Gov. Stitt wants to politicize the Tulsa Health Department like his leader, President Donald Trump, who muzzled the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC health message was altered to further the economic goals of Trump.
House Bill 2504, which would insert the state into Tulsa and Oklahoma county health departments, is both unnecessary and harmful.
Manipulating health information to serve his political ends was not an effective policy for Trump.
It will not serve Stitt well either, and it will definitely not be good for the health and welfare of Oklahomans.
Sonia Sniderman, Tulsa
Avoiding truth
It’s obvious that the Democrats and their water carriers, the Associated Press in Washington, D.C., know what truth is because they avoid it at all costs.
Art Campbell, Tulsa
Voter suppression
The U.S. House passed H.R. 1, For the People Act, the monumental tool to fight back against Republican voter suppression efforts nationwide.
It fights back against state-level attacks on our democracy by limiting the influence of big money in politics, making voting easier and more secure, ending partisan gerrymandering and would give people more information about who is lobbying our government.
All across the country, Republicans in state legislatures have introduced more than 250 (and counting) voter suppression bills in the last two months to counter progress made by Democrats in 2020.
Most important, these voter suppression bills want to make it harder for Black, brown, and impoverished people to vote.
One Oklahoma proposal would take the right of choosing Electoral College delegates away from the voters (and give it to the Legislature) unless Congress agrees to the partisan version of election reform, including nationwide voter ID requirements.
Another would wipe out all Oklahoma voter registrations and require voters to re-register. Another would mandate hand counts of all Oklahoma elections.
Another would raise the majority needed to amend the state Constitution from 50% to 60%.
This country desperately needs the For the People Act in order to combat blatant racism and make it easier for every American to vote in free and fair elections.
The Senate must follow the House to pass this bill so President Biden can sign it into law.
Sondra Biggs, Tulsa