Letters to the Editor

He wants to put many Oklahomans to work rebuilding our streets, highways and bridges and replacing lead pipes to stop lead poisoning.

It’s paid for by increasing the taxes on the top 1% of earners — the billionaires — not regular people making less than $400,000 a year.

It’s weird our congressional delegation preferred the Trump administration the last four years, which raised our national debt $7.8 trillion while keeping our Oklahoma kids dumb, our roads and bridges crumpling and our rural hospitals closing.

They need to do the right thing and stop hurting Oklahomans by saying yes to Biden and working with him so all people in Oklahoma will be better off, not just the super rich!

With 2022 elections coming fast, will those children of Trump do the right thing and work with Biden or keep kissing Trump’s ring?

J. D. Knoerdel, Bixby

No needles

Many people simply hate getting shots.

My suggestion for our health departments and the news media is that one way to decrease vaccine hesitancy is to stop showing those needles going into arms.

In fact, please stop showing needles all together.