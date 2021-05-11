Letters to the Editor

Misleading cartoon
The political cartoon “Tax and Spend” published on May 4 is a tad off the mark and misleading.
Who is going to be taxed more? The rich.
But that fear tactic slogan is aimed at us regular folk. We are not the ones the Biden administration is going to tax more.
They are aiming to reduce the huge gap between the very rich and the rest of us. Shame on the Tulsa World for perpetuating this lie.
Karen Flemimg, Tulsa
Work with Biden
I read “State delegation reacts to President Biden’s speech (April 28),” and I thought “What?!”
These people are representing me, my brother and sisters of Oklahoma?
The children of President Donald Trump — Sen. Jim Inhofe and Reps. Tom Cole, Kevin Hern, Frank Lucas and Markwayne Mullin — are way too stubborn to see the light.
President Joe Biden wants our Oklahoma children to be smarter and to lower our health care premiums. He also wants to improve our Oklahoma health care system and reopen closed rural hospitals, which will save lives.
He wants to put many Oklahomans to work rebuilding our streets, highways and bridges and replacing lead pipes to stop lead poisoning.
It’s paid for by increasing the taxes on the top 1% of earners — the billionaires — not regular people making less than $400,000 a year.
It’s weird our congressional delegation preferred the Trump administration the last four years, which raised our national debt $7.8 trillion while keeping our Oklahoma kids dumb, our roads and bridges crumpling and our rural hospitals closing.
They need to do the right thing and stop hurting Oklahomans by saying yes to Biden and working with him so all people in Oklahoma will be better off, not just the super rich!
With 2022 elections coming fast, will those children of Trump do the right thing and work with Biden or keep kissing Trump’s ring?
J. D. Knoerdel, Bixby
No needles
Many people simply hate getting shots.
My suggestion for our health departments and the news media is that one way to decrease vaccine hesitancy is to stop showing those needles going into arms.
In fact, please stop showing needles all together.
Instead, show the happy people who have been vaccinated and focus on all the benefits of what you can do with confidence once vaccinated.
Becca Roe, Tulsa
Not a peep
Early in the pandemic, President Donald Trump ceased travel from China to the U.S. as a preventative measure against the COVID-19 virus.
His action was met with scorn from the media and the left as xenophobic and racist.
Recently, President Joe Biden stopped travel from India due to their current health situation.
Notice? Not a peep from the media and the left about xenophobia and racism.
Lynn Frame, Tulsa
D.C. dilemma
Recently, the U.S. House passed a bill, which President Joe Biden supports, to convert most of Washington, D.C., into our 51st state.
On strictly a party line vote, Democrats seek more power in both chambers of Congress and in the Electoral College.
In past, and assuredly in future, elections, Washington, D.C. has voted Democrat. The original D.C. area was comprised of electorate from both Virginia and Maryland.
But as a result of tensions over congressional negligence, Alexandria County in the district was returned to Virginia in 1847.
Although the government of Maryland may not support ceding their portion back to their own state, such a return for local governance would provide full voting representation with one member of the House and two Maryland senators.
If Democrats do not succeed in making Washington, D.C., a separate state during the current legislative session, they will in coming years, when they hold a larger congressional majority.
Alternatively, in a May 2 interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Maine Sen. Susan Collins said she favors returning most of the remaining portion of the district to the state of Maryland.
If Republicans, including our own Oklahoma delegation, recognize that 700,000 voters deserve representation but they do not favor statehood, they will help pass legislation favored by Collins.
Kent Schobe, Tulsa