Letters to the Editor

Peaceful place
We are members of the Resonance Association, representing a small gathering of unique homes in midtown neighborhoods.
Quite a few have remodeled their homes, and many have been totally rebuilt inside with new appliances, lighting and more open space.
We all keep our yards mostly in shape, our trees and bushes trimmed, and some keep a green lawn all year using lawn services. But most let it go through the seasons.
Lots of folks walk their dogs, and mothers push their babies in buggies. We have quite a few joggers and some serious runners since we’re not too far from the University of Tulsa.
Some homes share a driveway, and most were built in the ‘20s and ‘30s. All are elevated from the street, and we’ve never flooded.
This is America at its finest. A variety of young and old homeowners, a few retired or disabled and a few children.
We also have active and retired teachers, with most residents leaving for jobs every morning.
We all look out for each other. One neighbor, knowing my wife was bedridden, brought her flowers from his garden.
Close neighbors know each other and help each other with chores when needed.
It’s these kinds of neighborhoods and caring neighbors that make America great.
Sitting on the front porch watching the world go by is calming and pleasurable. One neighbor just stopped her car in the middle of the street, turned it off and visited with my neighbors.
It’s that kind of place, peaceful.
C.P. Dwyer, Tulsa
Be kind, tip
Thank you, service industry!
If you’re anything like me, after getting vaccinated I was more than ready to hit up all my favorite restaurants and bars finally to dine inside their establishments.
While I was grateful for the opportunity to support them through to-go and curbside orders, nothing compares to dining in a restaurant, where you can talk face-to-face with your favorite servers and bartenders.
As a former server myself, I know how incredibly hard these folks work and how difficult customers can be.
In a time when it is very hard to find help in the service industry, I remind everyone to please be kind to your restaurant workers and tip them generously.
They are doing their best to provide us with this service we all so dearly missed, and they are probably doing so while being very understaffed.
Kayla Morris, Tulsa
Unfair tolls
The plan to eliminate toll booth collectors on all the Oklahoma turnpikes is another subtle way to put Tulsa at a disadvantage to Oklahoma City.
Six out of seven of the major four-lane highway connections that access Tulsa are turnpikes or turn into turnpikes.
Only two out of seven major four-lane highways that access Oklahoma City are turnpikes.
Therefore, tourists visiting Tulsa will more than likely be paying a toll to get there.
The plan is for the tolls to remain the same for PikePass holders once the toll booths are eliminated. Customers without a PikePass will use PlatePay and will pay an average of 75% more than the current cash rates.
A tourist visiting Tulsa is more likely not to have a PikePass.
Besides being more likely to have to pay a toll, a tourist going to Tulsa will have to pay substantially more. Potentially, tourists and commercial trucking will be driven to take a route away from Tulsa.
It seems that the same mentality is in use here as in the 1950s and 1960s, when Tulsa was promised that the Turner and Will Rogers turnpikes would become free roads when the bonds were paid off.
Tulsa ignores the downside to turnpike policy.
Tulsa, and particularly tourists to Tulsa, will forever be plagued with tolls, and the advantage goes to Oklahoma City.
David Sloan, Grove
Editor’s note: Oklahoma turnpike tolls are cross-pledged, meaning all the system’s toll revenue is used to pay debt on all its bonded projects. That effectively means that the debt will never be eliminated and there is no chance to make the roads toll-free.