Letters to the Editor

Peaceful place

We are members of the Resonance Association, representing a small gathering of unique homes in midtown neighborhoods.

Quite a few have remodeled their homes, and many have been totally rebuilt inside with new appliances, lighting and more open space.

We all keep our yards mostly in shape, our trees and bushes trimmed, and some keep a green lawn all year using lawn services. But most let it go through the seasons.

Lots of folks walk their dogs, and mothers push their babies in buggies. We have quite a few joggers and some serious runners since we’re not too far from the University of Tulsa.

Some homes share a driveway, and most were built in the ‘20s and ‘30s. All are elevated from the street, and we’ve never flooded.

This is America at its finest. A variety of young and old homeowners, a few retired or disabled and a few children.

We also have active and retired teachers, with most residents leaving for jobs every morning.

We all look out for each other. One neighbor, knowing my wife was bedridden, brought her flowers from his garden.