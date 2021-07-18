Letters to the Editor

As a a result, I withdrew the bill with the full support of the entire delegation.

The land is beautiful; I’m a hiker and love its beauty and the outdoor activities it provides.

But there are multiple legitimate interests and values involved when laws and regulations are created; it’s important for members of Congress to keep them all in mind.

Preservation of beautiful land is important but American Indian lives and livelihood matter, too.

Mickey Edwards, Princeton, New Jersey

Editor’s Note: Mickey Edwards served as an Oklahoma congressman from 1977 to 1993 and was chairman of the House Republican leadership’s policy committee. He is now a visiting lecturer in public and international affairs at Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School.

Road work

Did you know Oklahoma currently ranks No. 6 in the country for most traffic fatalities?

More than half of the two-lane, state-maintained highways in Oklahoma have deficient shoulders.

Under current conditions, individuals are put in life-threatening situations when simply changing a tire on the side of the road.