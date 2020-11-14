Letters to the Editor

Union actions
By recommendation of a special committee propelled by rightful public fervor, the Union Board of Education made an excellent decision in removing a longstanding derogatory mascot from affiliation with the public school system.
And while we should give credit to the board where credit is due, let us thank the dedicated citizens who pushed for this needed change while acknowledging the shortcomings of this school board in terms of academic achievement, fiscal management and constituent outreach.
A typical meeting of Union’s school board is one of preaching great things and achieving dismal results. Six in 10 students score below state standards on standardized exams — seven in 10 if economically disadvantaged.
A majority of board members voted against public health recommendations by reopening the schools in August.
Nonvirtual meetings of the Board are not video recorded for public inspection. Board members do not seek to include proactively everyday taxpayers in budgeting decisions.
Millions of taxpayer dollars flow to out-of-state corporate contractors without question. And the superintendent is paid nearly $100,000 more per year than what the citizens of this state pay our governor.
So while we should certainly thank Union’s school board members for their righting of an egregious and longstanding wrong, let us not forget their regular shortcomings in the areas of academics, fiscal responsibility and constituent engagement when outside the view of press and protesters.
And a major thank you to the citizens who fought tirelessly to bring about this much needed and necessary change in mascot.
Brandon Swearengin, Tulsa
Election predictions
Sometime back as a Republican, I made four predictions on the 2020 presidential election.
First: Oklahoma would vote red.
Second: President Donald Trump would lose because of his cavalier attitude toward COVID-19.
Third: Trump would legally contest the election result.
Fourth: Trump would have to be escorted from the White House by federal marshals after the inauguration because he would refuse to leave.
The first two came true. Whether Trump lost due to the pandemic is debatable.
One must also consider if his loss might be partially due to his personality and behavior.
The third prediction came true even before the ballots were counted.
The fourth prediction stands, based on the White House’s failure to concede its loss and contribute to a peaceful transition to the new administration. I hope it’s not correct, too.
Maxwell Lewis, Sapulpa
Concession time
Let there be no confusion. President Donald Trump and his enabling Republicans are engaging in acts that are bordering on sedition.
There is no evidence of voter fraud. On the small chance there is some found, it could be fraudulent votes for Trump.
Peaceful transitions are the hallmark of our republic and democracy. The election is over, and the outcome certain.
History will not be kind to Trump and his enablers. Election workers in every state have busted their backsides to count votes and do so in an accurate, fair manner.
No citizen of our amazing country should accept baseless attacks on our electoral process and system.
There is no path to 270 electoral votes for Trump. None.
Time for him and his team to do the right thing: Concede and make every effort to ensure a smooth transition of power to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Mark Stoddard, Owasso
Destroying faith
I have heard Republicans state that Democrats did it first.
In 2016, the day after the election, Hillary Clinton went on stage and conceded to President Donald Trump. President Barack Obama started helping the Trump transition team.
A Nov. 9 Tulsa World story, “The strategy behind Trump’s fraud claims,” gave an excellent analysis of why Trump refuses to accept he lost.
But why Republican senators continue to show a total lack of spine when Trump denigrates and tries to destroy faith in the election process really bothers me.
It seems as if Trump and some of his loyalists are willing to destroy the Republican Party to get his way.
That it took four days before any network called it for Joe Biden, and even Fox News declared that Biden won, but still Trump refuses to admit he lost.
My worry is that the judges that Trump has appointed will just ignore laws and present the election to Trump. That would quite likely destroy the country.
Timothy Richley, Owasso
