Letters to the Editor

Unite states
I don’t want politicians to forget about their moderate constituents.
It is possible for us to be disgusted by Black Lives Matter rioting and right-wing rioting.
It’s possible for someone to support law enforcement and a need for reform.
It’s possible for someone to think that a government should not mandate mask wearing and that it’s within the right of a private business to require them.
It’s possible for someone to believe in science but question a rushed COVID-19 vaccine, considering a virus like HIV hasn’t had vaccine in four decades.
It’s possible for someone to be compassionately charitable and be against forcibly taking money away from one person to give to another.
It’s possible for someone to cherish our social programs yet think there should be extreme vetting to receive those benefits.
It’s possible to think that taxes are too high and that everyone should pay their fair share.
It’s possible for someone to feel passionately about a certain issue yet be willing to compromise because we realize that we share this country with all kinds of people.
We all want the same things, like a better life for our children, freedom, opportunity and civility.
Please reread the U.S. Constitution and remember why we started this great democratic experiment in the first place.
Remember to be respectful of others, treat us like adults and live life with grace. And, most of all, I beg of politicians to please work to unite these United States.
Thurman Swain, Coweta
Just the facts
I encourage Congressman Kevin Hern to let us all know publicly if his allegations of widespread voter fraud were proven anywhere.
If so, where?
There seems to be a large percentage of the Republican Party who feel the election was rigged, and they deserve the truth from their representatives.
To quote Joe Friday: “Just the facts.”
We all so need just the facts.
Louis Gonsalves, Tulsa
Trump innocent
The impeachment of President Donald Trump is shameful for many reasons.
First, Trump did not do what he was impeached for: inciting a riot. He told the protesters to “peacefully and patriotically march to the Capitol.”
None of his speeches or tweets urged violence.
According to the FBI, there was a plot to riot in place long before Trump addressed the crowd. If true, that disproves the allegation that the Democrats made.
Second, it is unconstitutional to impeach a private citizen. Impeachment was only designed to remove from office a person who is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors.
It seems the Constitution only matters to the Democrats when it advances their agenda.
Third, the accusers are guilty of far worse than anything Trump did.
Last summer and fall, there were hundreds of riots all over the country by antifa, a leftist organization supporting liberal politicians.
Cities burned, businesses destroyed, livelihoods lost, nearly 30 people killed and estimated damage of $2 billion was done.
Joe Biden, as leader of the Democrat Party, could have ended these riots.
Instead, he courageously hid in his basement. His silence was deafening.
His running mate, Kamala Harris, encouraged the protesters, telling them to not stop and encouraged donations to a nonprofit providing bail assistance that could help arrested protesters.
Fourth, Biden has promised to unite America. This impeachment is incredibly divisive and should be stopped.
S.S. Gray, Tulsa
Editor’s note: When impeached, Trump was still the president of the United States.
Back pages
When I think of Donald Trump’s presidency, I am reminded of a line in Shakespeare’s play, “Macbeth”: “A tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”
I realize the media has to continue reporting on the man after he leaves the presidency (due to the pending impeachment trial). May I respectfully request his activities are carried below the fold, toward the back of the paper, in a column no more than 3-inches long?
Suzanne Tumy, Tulsa
Truth cornerstone
The U.S. Constitution grants everyone freedom of speech, but with freedom comes great responsibility.
Nowhere has this become clearer than with our recent election.
Truthful facts are the cornerstone of our democracy, but once undermined, truths may not matter.
The death of President John F. Kennedy spawned numerous conspiracy theories. However, after years of research and investigations, it was determined there was no conspiracy.
The fuel for these conspiracies was the disbelief that one man could commit such an act.
Today’s flames of an election conspiracy are being fanned by just one man. Truth matters!
Dewey Miller, Tulsa