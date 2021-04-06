Letters to the Editor

Nuclear deals
Hopefully, President Joe Biden will make nuclear deals with Iran and North Korea.
However, it is equally to be hoped that he does not repeat the fatal flaw of the first Iran deal: It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites.
This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon, such as enriched uranium, to a second site during the waiting period for the first site.
Then when the second site would come under suspicion, it would have a waiting period during which the material could be moved to a third site; and so on.
That is why a future president may cancel the deal again.
Alvin Blake, Tulsa
Fair share
I have read with some amusement of the GOP’s response to President Joe Biden increasing taxes on corporations to help fund our desperately needed infrastructure revamping.
Before anyone gets their knickers in a twist, realize that the majority of corporations in America pay little or no federal taxes.
Most corporations have moved their companies to countries where they don’t have to pay a living wage or offer other perks like insurance. They also keep foreign bank accounts to avoid taxes, basically exploiting every tax loophole they can find.
They will cry foul and claim this cost will have to be passed on to consumers, even though a company like Nike rakes in millions in profits.
If the loopholes in corporate taxation were closed, and they had to pay their fair share, perhaps individual taxes would not be so high. I could go for that scenario.
To me, corporations that play this game are extremely un-American. So are the members of our government who help make this possible.
I prefer to buy American products made in America. Everyone knows what a scavenger hunt that is.
Until the laws are changed, and corporate greed is reined in, the best we can do as individuals is be mindful when we shop.
Liz Dobson, Sapulpa
State protection
This is just the right time to remind us that the doctrine of separation of church and state was for the protection of the state, not the church.
Ray Hamilton, Tulsa
Anti-democracy
The Republicans in the Oklahoma Legislature are as anti-democratic as those at the federal level. And I don’t just mean anti-Democrats, I mean anti-democracy.
They would never admit to it. They would wave the stars and stripes and say they are for democracy, in stark contrast to their actions.
It’s time we understand what the Republican Party realized a long time ago: A true democratic government, one in which there is equal access and opportunity for all citizens, does not work well for the wealthy or privileged because they are always outnumbered.
Legislation that is good for their bottom-line or their continued privileged standing is generally not good for the average citizen.
Economists have proven that when the middle class does well, the wealthy do well also. But the breed of Republicans in the party now, and their funders, are not satisfied just with making a profit.
They want to make as much money as they can, as quickly as possible, no matter who they have to step on or keep down to do it, and no matter the negative consequences to people or the planet.
When their agenda is discovered, they commence changing the rules, suppressing votes, rolling back measures of accountability, then lie and send up smoke screens to divert our attention, just to stay in power.
We must holistically rid ourselves of these Republican autocrats in every local and state election if we truly love democracy and seek a more perfect union.
Diana Keathley, Tulsa
Term limits
Our economy is about to shrink soon thanks to President Joe Biden, our culture is being eroded and our religious and social belief systems are under attack, right now.
The current political system is compromised because of too much time in office by too many people with the same old views, biases and secret combinations.
I say it is high time for all elected federal officials to be term-limited (and really for anyone in elected office).
Public service should not necessarily become an occupation for life and should be a civic contribution for those who have more than a pure political agenda in mind.
We the people should still have the ultimate voice in America and how we are governed, taxed and presided over, not the politicians who all too often forget who elected them and why.
David Scott, Oklahoma City