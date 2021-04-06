Letters to the Editor

It’s time we understand what the Republican Party realized a long time ago: A true democratic government, one in which there is equal access and opportunity for all citizens, does not work well for the wealthy or privileged because they are always outnumbered.

Legislation that is good for their bottom-line or their continued privileged standing is generally not good for the average citizen.

Economists have proven that when the middle class does well, the wealthy do well also. But the breed of Republicans in the party now, and their funders, are not satisfied just with making a profit.

They want to make as much money as they can, as quickly as possible, no matter who they have to step on or keep down to do it, and no matter the negative consequences to people or the planet.

When their agenda is discovered, they commence changing the rules, suppressing votes, rolling back measures of accountability, then lie and send up smoke screens to divert our attention, just to stay in power.

We must holistically rid ourselves of these Republican autocrats in every local and state election if we truly love democracy and seek a more perfect union.

Diana Keathley, Tulsa

Term limits