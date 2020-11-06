Letters to the Editor

OK mask mandate
Oklahoma appears to be trying to obtain natural herd immunity by allowing COVID-19 to rage without restraint.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has stated he will not issue a statewide mask mandate or any other mitigation. He does not encourage or support local mitigation.
By default, natural herd immunity is our hope.
Trying to obtain natural herd immunity is accelerating increases in new infections. As a result, the state is frequently modifying the hospital surge plan to increase hospital bed capacity for COVID-19 patients.
The state expects us to accept our high rates of new infections and deaths as long as hospital capacity exists.
The few maverick cities that have adopted mask mandates receive no support from the state. The maverick city of Tulsa is pleading for support from the state and from surrounding cities.
No support is coming.
Natural herd immunity efforts result in high rates of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
At a minimum, Oklahoma should fight COVID-19 with a statewide mask mandate.
Bill Duwe, Broken Arrow
Disheartening
Regarding the letter “Tulsa Diocese actions do not reflect all Catholics” (Oct. 31) about the Tulsa Diocese withdrawing from Oklahoma Conference of Churches, I agree.
This is unnecessary and disheartening.
Sandra Langenkamp, Tulsa
Feeling brave
We have always prided ourselves on being the home of the brave.
Lately, it seems that some are beginning to falter. They display their lack of bravery, courage and self-confidence by carrying assault-style rifles wherever they go.
And, if that is not sufficient, they run in packs. Running in armed packs does wonders for confidence.
Feeling fear that you must carry a firearm in public to be equal makes the firearm a badge of shame, telling everyone of your lack of security, bravery and self-confidence.
I long for the day when everyone will once again no longer be afraid to walk our streets armed only with self-confidence, courage and love for mankind.
Then we will once more be truly “the home of the brave.”
Ray Bachlor, Tulsa Review voting
The right to vote is the foundation of our democracy.
The last four years, and especially 2020, have challenged this right.
Foreign interference has been substantiated by our nation’s top security agencies. Our postal service is fraught with problems that question if our mail-in votes will be delivered on time to be counted.
Fake ballot boxes exist, and some states are not providing adequate ballot drop-off locations.
COVID-19 has presented a unique challenge for citizens having to choose between their personal health and their access to a safe voting environment.
Even the U.S. president has challenged, without evidence, the validity of our mail-in votes and stated numerous times that should he lose, then the election must be rigged.
These problems are not from a developing country, they are happening in the U.S. in 2020.
Regardless of the election outcome, I would implore the administration and the individual states to undertake a complete review of our voting methodologies.
The results of our elections should never again be questioned for validity, and no foreign entity should be able to interfere with voting without the consequences of severe retaliation.
American citizens’ state or city of residence, or their personal health or age status, should not affect their right to vote.
Every American who chooses to vote should have access to a safe, secure and reliable means of doing so.
Bob Murphy, Jenks
Justifying vote
Amidst the banter of some post-election family gathering, a young child’s innocent question might ignite a moment of parental unease.
“Mom and Dad, did you really vote for Donald Trump to be our president when you knew of his separating little kids from their moms and dads after they had come to our country hoping to get refuge for their families?”
In an attempt at formulating a rational response to this moral challenge, beleaguered parents may be forced to resort to a response of dubiously incomprehensible complexity.
Marc Benton, Tulsa
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!