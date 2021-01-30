Letters to the Editor

I don’t understand why we are having so much trouble.

By adding the teachers to the mix, this will delay our ability to get the vaccine even more.

The state of Oklahoma had several months notice about the vaccine, and, yet, officials didn’t have a good system in place.

Other states are vaccinating way more people in a more efficient manner.

Trudy Denis, Claremore

Unlikely to help

The state of Oklahoma has decided to privatize Medicaid because it will supposedly shift the risk to the insurance company away from the state.

I assure you that the private health insurers are very good at mitigating their own risk and shifting it over to patients, providers, and hospitals.

If you need evidence, just look up the stock price of corporations like UnitedHealthcare, Cigna, Humana, and Anthem.

As an example, UnitedHealthcare stock sold for about $25 per share in 2009. Now it is $350 per share.

That is an increase of 1300%! These companies are making money hand over fist.