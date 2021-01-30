Letters to the Editor

Trump honest
Many Oklahomans remember administrations before Donald Trump’s that included wasteful spending, lies and deceit that had gone on for decades.
So, a vote for Trump was a call for change and continues to be a call from the working class to continue in the direction Trump aimed this country: America first.
As long as someone keeps this country headed in the right direction, I don’t believe it will matter who is in the driver’s seat.
I do know Trump was the first in decades who recognized the working class as the backbone of this country.
Bring anyone who shares that agenda as honestly as Trump and I’m sure they will get the Oklahoma vote.
So out of touch? Nah! Not at all.
I think we all agree Trump is not the best statesman, but he is as honest as we’ve seen.
Wayne Baker, Bixby
Bigfoot sighting
A little levity can’t hurt, so how about an Oklahoma Bigfoot license plate?
How about Bigfoot Highway or Parkway? Or, what about a Bigfoot State Forest?
If the title isn’t already taken, how about the Oklahoma State Laughingstock?
Poor ol’ Bigfoot, again (“Oklahoma lawmaker proposes ‘Bigfoot’ hunting season,” Jan. 22).
That would be better than trapping or shooting the ol’ monster.
Please spend a lot of time on this bill to keep the other legislative harm from happening.
Frances Redding, Tulsa
Terrible rollout
I registered for the COVID-19 vaccine on the state health department portal on Jan. 7 and received an email stating I am in phase 2.
However, about a week later, a friend signed through the portal and was immediately taken to the area for appointments, where he made appointments for himself, his wife and some of their friends.
On Jan. 25, my husband registered was sent taken to the appointment area. But, he had to wait about an hour and still was unable to get a slot.
I am still waiting to be taken to the list of appointments.
This is a terrible system where people younger than us (in our 70s) are getting vaccinated earlier.
I do not know if I will ever get an appointment invitation, and there is no way to find out.
I don’t understand why we are having so much trouble.
By adding the teachers to the mix, this will delay our ability to get the vaccine even more.
The state of Oklahoma had several months notice about the vaccine, and, yet, officials didn’t have a good system in place.
Other states are vaccinating way more people in a more efficient manner.
Trudy Denis, Claremore
Unlikely to help
The state of Oklahoma has decided to privatize Medicaid because it will supposedly shift the risk to the insurance company away from the state.
I assure you that the private health insurers are very good at mitigating their own risk and shifting it over to patients, providers, and hospitals.
If you need evidence, just look up the stock price of corporations like UnitedHealthcare, Cigna, Humana, and Anthem.
As an example, UnitedHealthcare stock sold for about $25 per share in 2009. Now it is $350 per share.
That is an increase of 1300%! These companies are making money hand over fist.
A significant source of their increased income it the Affordable Care Act. Another is their management of Medicaid for individual states.
The present reimbursement rates for Oklahoma Medicaid are barely acceptable.
If they decrease by any amount, I would expect a large number of providers to withdraw from their contract with Medicaid.
Funding health care has become a tremendous burden for every state. Solutions are needed, however, privatizing Medicaid is unlikely to be the answer for the state of Oklahoma.
Daran L. Parham, M.D., Tulsa
Trump’s losses
Former President Donald Trump had the opportunity to be a great president.
However, he first lost the House of Representatives, and then the Republican Party lost the Senate and the presidency.
His losses were not because of opposition. It was because while wanting to be an emperor, he never learned how to be a president.
Kenneth Willits,
Claremore
Best president
There are over 75 million of us who voted for Donald Trump, and we’re not going away.
There’ll be more of us next election.
Several states changed their voting procedures outside their legislatures’ approval.
Trump — considering the backstabbing the surrounded him even before Day 1 of his term and judging by his accomplishments — was the best president since Calvin Coolidge.
Anatoly Arutunoff, Tulsa