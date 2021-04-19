Letters to the Editor

Re-think ‘native’
With these thoughts, I’m responding to the Tulsa World headline, “TU hires Oklahoma native Angie Nelp as women’s basketball coach.” (April 12)
Over the last year, I have had the opportunity to participate in racial justice study groups examining colonization and cultural appropriation. Through that process, I have become aware of how erroneously too many whites assume their entitlement to claim nativity to their geographical location.
Most of my life I’ve referred to myself as a native Tulsan or native Oklahoman.
My grandparents, both maternal and paternal, moved to Tulsa in the early 1900s. My parents were raised here. My brother, sister and I were raised here.
So, I felt entitled to claim Tulsa and Oklahoma as my native land.
But I’ve changed my mind about using the word native to refer to myself.
The true native peoples of where I reside in northeastern Oklahoma are those whose ancestors originally inhabited the land, and from whom it was stolen, with the Caddo, Osage and Wichita most often identified as being indigenous.
I challenge the Tulsa World and readers to more intentionally recognize the indigenous peoples of the land that is now Oklahoma.
My family and I have enjoyed the benefits of living in northeastern Oklahoma for over 100 years, but it is not accurate to define ourselves as native.
Please note, Angie Nelp may have American Indian roots, but that was not acknowledged in the article.
Bobbie Henderson, Tulsa
Modern socialism
The letter “Socialists turning America gray” (April 13) packs in a lot of topics, so I’m going to address only the first one.
I disagree with this perspective on socialism, religious freedoms, equality and the perceptions of “cancel culture.”
With socialism, what is described is much closer to communism.
It’s true that communism was a failed attempt at socialism, but that is not what is being supported here in the U.S. currently.
There are many people from many different cultural, racial and religious backgrounds currently supporting more socialist systems and policies to govern this country and support its people.
That ideal is based on gearing away from capitalism and more towards equality for all, supporting those who need it and trying to make the world a better place, not just richer in wealth.
I offer a challenge to look up some of the standard, accepted definitions of true socialism. It may not be what you think it is.
Please, don’t take my word for it or anyone else’s for that matter, and definitely not from a talking head on TV.
Freedom of speech has not been repressed or censored. The fact your letter was published here is proof of that.
If gray means equality for all, then I’m all for it. Let’s go buy some paint and get busy!
Mark Seay, Tulsa
All cousins
I read the Tulsa World and watch the news every day. I cannot believe how much hate has grown in our country.
There is hate over the color of one’s skin, faith, gender, way of life and now political affiliation.
God must be looking down at us and weeping. He must be thinking, “They just don’t understand; they are all my children!”
I have been doing genealogy for a hobby for almost 30 years. The one thing I started to see is that we are all cousins. We are all family. We are all His children.
I am losing faith in us. My only hope is that the young kids today can see through all the hate.
Years ago, and I do mean years ago, when I was in school, we had to do a family tree. I don’t know if kids in school today still do that or not, but they should.
But, they should also take it one step further. They should do research on their ancestors.
They should then write about the one that stands out, the one that touches their heart.
They may find a classmate who is a cousin; they never know.
The one thing, the most important thing, they will see is that we are all cousins; we are all family.
They will be the ones who will stand up together to say, “Stop the hate!”
Sam Cirri, Broken Arrow