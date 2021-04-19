Letters to the Editor

That ideal is based on gearing away from capitalism and more towards equality for all, supporting those who need it and trying to make the world a better place, not just richer in wealth.

I offer a challenge to look up some of the standard, accepted definitions of true socialism. It may not be what you think it is.

Please, don’t take my word for it or anyone else’s for that matter, and definitely not from a talking head on TV.

Freedom of speech has not been repressed or censored. The fact your letter was published here is proof of that.

If gray means equality for all, then I’m all for it. Let’s go buy some paint and get busy!

Mark Seay, Tulsa

All cousins

I read the Tulsa World and watch the news every day. I cannot believe how much hate has grown in our country.

There is hate over the color of one’s skin, faith, gender, way of life and now political affiliation.

God must be looking down at us and weeping. He must be thinking, “They just don’t understand; they are all my children!”