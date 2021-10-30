Letters to the editor

Work with us
Perhaps the cities of Tulsa and Owasso should consider changing their names. Tulsa and Owasso are words derived from Native American origin, yet the leadership in each city appears to have forgotten the importance of their thriving Native American communities.
I am saddened to see that both have joined Gov. Kevin Stitt’s legal challenge to Native American sovereignty. The U.S. Supreme Court was clear in its McGirt decision: Tribes are sovereign partners.
We need leaders to meet this opportunity with the reverence it deserves.
Instead, Stitt and others have proven incapable of understanding the concept of dual sovereignty. Instead, they’ve chosen to exploit victims of criminal activity to advance their anti-tribal agenda.
Instead of defying the Supreme Court by insisting they didn’t fully understand the ramifications of its decision, they should roll up their sleeves and commit resources to solving the issues they choose to highlight. These issues have been plaguing our communities for decades.
Where was their concern for our missing and murdered Indigenous women?
When is the last time they invested in one of our villages for economic development?
Do they know the concerns of the Tulsans and Owassans who visit our health clinics?
We spend millions of dollars each year on health care, infrastructure, education, creating jobs and law enforcement. These tribal investments not only benefit our community but theirs as well.
Joining Stitt’s challenge to our existence is an insult to our persistence.
Eli Potts, Bixby
Editor’s note: Potts is a member of the Osage Nation Congress.
Stifling speech
House Bill 1775 is a book-burner law in disguise, and makes it legal to fire teachers and librarians who violate the law by disclosing the painful reality of Oklahoma’s racist past.
If HB 1775 remains legal, it enables many to assume, unless they read or learn differently, that we white, manifest-destiny folks did nothing wrong. Really?
Remember how the University of Oklahoma withdrew from publishing the book “And Still the Waters Run: The Betrayal of the Five Civilized Tribes” by Angie Debo in 1930s?
It tells in painful courthouse details how tribal members were systematically swindled out of their allotted lands; it is one of most disturbing books on Oklahoma’s past.
Even 50 years after its original out-of-state publication, Larry McMurtry, writer of “Lonesome Dove,” praised Debo’s book on its strength and exposures.
If HB 1775 remains law, some elected Capitol supporter discovering Debo could gain support by having it burned on the Capitol steps.
Bob Jackman, Tulsa
Sure would be nice
Wouldn’t it be nice if Oklahoma had a governor who understood American history and the Constitution?
Wouldn’t it be nice if Oklahoma had a governor who didn’t use citizens’ tax money for his own political agenda?
Wouldn’t it be nice if Oklahoma had a governor who didn’t treat health care like a political football?
Wouldn’t it be nice if Oklahoma had a governor who knew the history of Native American tribes in Oklahoma and understood the legal relationships between them and the state?
Wouldn’t it be nice if Oklahoma had a governor who believed that Black lives matter regardless of Oklahoma’s endemic racism?
Wouldn’t it be nice if Oklahoma had a governor whose economic theory included concern for all of Oklahoma’s citizens and not just those who own big businesses? There is no “trickle down” in Oklahoma.
Wouldn’t it be nice if Oklahoma had a governor who wasn’t afraid of former President Donald Trump?