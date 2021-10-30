Letters to the editor

Work with us

Perhaps the cities of Tulsa and Owasso should consider changing their names. Tulsa and Owasso are words derived from Native American origin, yet the leadership in each city appears to have forgotten the importance of their thriving Native American communities.

I am saddened to see that both have joined Gov. Kevin Stitt’s legal challenge to Native American sovereignty. The U.S. Supreme Court was clear in its McGirt decision: Tribes are sovereign partners.

We need leaders to meet this opportunity with the reverence it deserves.

Instead, Stitt and others have proven incapable of understanding the concept of dual sovereignty. Instead, they’ve chosen to exploit victims of criminal activity to advance their anti-tribal agenda.

Instead of defying the Supreme Court by insisting they didn’t fully understand the ramifications of its decision, they should roll up their sleeves and commit resources to solving the issues they choose to highlight. These issues have been plaguing our communities for decades.

Where was their concern for our missing and murdered Indigenous women?

When is the last time they invested in one of our villages for economic development?