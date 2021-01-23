Letters to the Editor

Starts with words
Four years of President Donald Trump’s lies about immigrants, Black and brown people and other “aliens,” and countless other issues found fertile soil in the far-right movement.
Long before the terrorists stormed the U.S. Capitol, Trump’s loyal supporters were captive to his rants against any who opposed him.
It always starts with words.
Eva K. Unterman, Tulsa
No vaccines
Here in Bartlesville, the reality of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution is much more chaotic than the optimistic picture in the front-page story “What you want to know” (Jan. 16).
My wife and I are both 70-plus years old, but I have not received an email confirmation from the vaccinate.gov website despite repeated attempts.
My wife received the first dose on Jan. 8 but was unable to schedule the second dose at the health department.
She was told to use the website but has not received confirmation despite repeated attempts.
She went in person to the health department and was told she could not schedule the second dose there.
Then, she was told emphatically that she would not receive the second dose if she just showed up on the day without an appointment.
So contrary to the cheery Tulsa World article, we are getting no help from the vaunted vaccinate.oklahoma.gov website.
Dale McIntyre, Bartlesville
Playing politics
Gov. Kevin Stitt released the following response to the Tulsa Public School board regarding in person classes: “Sadly, this decision is based on politics instead of the data which clearly shows that schools can reopened safely.”
For almost a year now, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has listed steps to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
One of the most important preventative measures is to “Cover your mouth and nose with a mask.”
Stitt refuses to acknowledge this important preventative measure but instead chooses to play politics alongside many of his Republican brethren.
I would ask Stitt which is it: Do we follow the scientists, or do we play politics?
Bob Murphy, Jenks
Expand transfers
The pandemic has been hard for us. Like most parents, I wasn’t excited about homeschooling my children.
Online and distance learning wasn’t a viable option for us either; I knew my kids worked better with in-person classes.
So I did what every parent would do and tried to transfer my child to a different school that offered the learning environment that was best for them.
The transfer process, however, was not an easy or quick one, and our family was on edge knowing the schools had the ability to block our transfer from happening.
In the end, we did get our emergency transfer and are grateful to Oologah Schools for accepting.
I now drive my two youngest children an extra 20 minutes each way to get them to school, but it is worth it to see them succeed.
The ability to choose the school and the in-person, virtual or blended learning option that works best for your child is a right that all parents should have.
We should be encouraging and empowering parents to take their children where they can succeed, not blocking them from doing so.
We need a new and improved transfer policy that opens up more of this opportunity and provides support for our students in these challenging times.
Please join me in telling your local legislators to support real open transfer during the legislative session this February.
Ronald Causby, Owasso
North Tulsa
Sen. James Lankford has found a new way to refer to African American residents by calling them “North Tulsans.” (“Sen. James Lankford apologizes to Black Tulsans for questioning presidential election results,” Jan. 16).
Someone needs to tell him we are trying to move past apartheid in Tulsa. There are Black Tulsa citizens who reside in the southern part of the city.
We are fairly racially segregated in Tulsa, but we are working on improving that.
Lankford’s reference to “North Tulsa” is not helping.
Steve Wilson, Tulsa
Vaccine fail
The Oklahoma COVID-19 vaccine appointment system is an ongoing debacle that outranks the continued failures of the Oklahoma unemployment benefit system.
I spent hours on the COVID-19 vaccine location map, which indicates available appointment. When clicked, it shows none available.
After more than two hours on 211, we still got no help!
Why is this life-and-death matter being ignored?
John Freund, Bixby
Editor’s note: A child survivor of the Holocaust, Eva Unterman is founder of the Council for Holocaust Education.