Letters to the Editor

The introduction of legislation to change the management of our health department is ill-conceived and will subject it to partisan politics where politics has no role and should not have a role.

The Tulsa City-County Health Department is funded by Tulsa County taxpayers for Tulsa County. It has been doing fine since 1955.

Andrew B. Allen, Tulsa

Water app

We are one of those families who had our water shut off due to a nearby waterline break.

It took three days before the line was repaired.

I want to thank the hardworking crews that spent hours repairing all these lines in very cold weather and miserable conditions!

I would like to make suggestions about communication. Our water was turned off at midnight without notice.

Had we had any notice that our water would be shut off, we could have made some preparations that would have made the time without water much easier.

Is it possible that the water department could have an app to notify individual families when the water will be shut off — like weather alerts and Amber Alerts — so we could prepare for loss of water.