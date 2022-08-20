Letters to the editor

Courage needed

Their hypocrisy is so predictable. Members of our Republican delegation (Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe and Reps. Markwayne Mullin, Stephanie Bice and Kevin Hern) expressed their outrage at the Justice Department/FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Yet they turned a blind eye to the death and destruction of the Jan. 6 raid at the U.S. Capitol.

Their sycophancy knows no bounds to a man with a history of shady business practices, tax evasion, and contemptuous behavior toward women and minorities, and who is possibly the most litigious man in America.

Our state and country have so many issues to solve. Meanwhile, our legislators are still stuck in “the big lie” of an almost 2-year-old election, continue to reject efforts at compromise for gun control, and ignore the needs of women and families. We will start the new school season with a deficit of eligible teachers.

Inhofe laments the lagging numbers of military recruits yet failed to support efforts to increase benefits to veterans exposed to burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq on one of the votes. Why would young men and women enlist to fight for our country, only to return brain-damaged, maimed or paralyzed and be told their injuries don’t qualify for benefits?

The IRS has a backlog of millions of tax returns, yet Lankford and Inhofe voted against hiring more agents.

It’s past time for teamwork and collaboration. We need leaders who are not afraid to cross party lines and, heaven forbid, disappoint Donald Trump.

Pam Pope, Tulsa

Delegation of no

Oklahoma’s congressional delegation has, to a person, repeatedly voted against legislation beneficial to Oklahomans. It’s important for Oklahomans to know just how badly our representatives have failed us.

The following is a partial list of federal legislation that all of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation voted against: veterans benefits; minimum tax for major corporations, many of which pay no taxes; removing a tax loophole for venture capital CEOs; infrastructure; health insurance costs; allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices; a cap on insulin prices; funding for local police; IRS funding to pursue tax cheats; responsible gun laws; and EPA funding for clean air and water.

Politics as usual is doing real harm to the vast majority of Oklahomans. Lankford’s recent “no” vote on veterans benefits relating to burn pit injuries is an excellent example. Lankford voted “no” when ordered to do so by the Republican Senate majority leader (that later changed due to public outcry). This is nothing less than Republicans, including Oklahoma’s delegation, playing games with veterans’ lives.

Factually, Oklahoma’s congressional delegation will continue to vote “no” because to them, allegiance to their Republican masters is more important than actually supporting the well-being of Oklahomans.

Think before you vote.

Bob Pezold, Tulsa

Schools under duress

Republicans are fighting to control government at local levels. For example, Gov. Kevin Stitt has been harassing Tulsa Public Schools since his election. Now his appointed secretary of education, Ryan Walters, has criticized TPS for a discrepancy it found with a vendor that amounted to less than $20,000. The district had reported the contractor problem to police for further investigation.

Another attack was based on House Bill 1775, which prohibits making any student feel guilty about treatment of people of another race. How do you teach a history class without making students aware of slavery, the destruction of Native American tribes and segregated schools?

One teacher complained about an online video designed to assist compliance with the bill. Plus, a thorough search of TPS libraries found one novel about teen sexuality in each of two high school libraries.

But Oklahoma's Republican politicians dismissed the problems of underfunded schools. Although state revenues increased by 9.7%, thanks in part to federal funds provided by Democrats, the funding increase to public schools was only 0.5%. Oklahoma ranks 46th in funding for public school students. Maybe that's why virtually every school in the state has a teacher shortage.

Finally, Republicans want to use your tax money for students attending private schools. Most of these children would be from high-income families and would be taking money needed for public schools with predominantly middle- and low-income students.

Every child deserves a quality education. Reputable corporations want to locate in states with good public schools, in order to attract and create productive employees. Remember this when you are voting.

Connie Seibold, Tulsa