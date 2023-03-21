Book dictators

Senate Bill 397 is government overreach, pure and simple.

As a retired public school teacher from Sapulpa, I am against SB 397. Did anyone consider the amount of hours necessary to organize, classify and catalog the items in even a small or medium-sized library, much less larger public libraries?

The Tulsa City-County Public Library has over 1 million items. Everyone who comes into a library would have to present some form of age verification, wouldn't they?

Will they use the same line to check out books to check people into the library? Will we be required to get library cards with our date of birth stamped on them along with the card's expiration date?

And who's going to have the job of monitoring people as they peruse the stacks of material on every floor, down every aisle and at every table to make sure the age boundary isn't being crossed?

It's another solution looking for a problem to solve. It's not my legislator's job to dictate what I or anyone else reads.

SB 397 is, in essence, an ill-conceived, unfunded mandate that places a needless burden on library personnel and will take a lot of the joy out of going to the library.

Steve Horner, Sapulpa

Editor's Note: Senate 397 would require a new classification of book sorting and would create committees to determine "community standards" to keep some material away from children and teenagers.

Perceptions matter

Is it really a surprise that a firm from a somewhat liberal-leaning European country should choose to locate its battery plant in our somewhat liberal-leaning northern neighbor rather than in Oklahoma?

We will never attract world-class enterprises like Volkswagen if we continue to short-change our education system, fail to invest in quality infrastructure and poke our governmental nose into people’s private and personal business.

Tax incentives alone won’t cut it. With a potential for 7,000 workers, not all local, one has to believe that Volkswagen looked carefully at the overall environment those workers would encounter. The chosen location is a little closer to London, Ontario, than Pryor is to Tulsa, and there are many similarities between the pairings.

But, while Tulsa is a wonderful place to live and Oklahoma has much to offer, the global perception remains of a backward state run by right-wing zealots with mores from the 1950s.

And perceptions matter.

Malcolm Taylor, Tulsa

Mullin should pay

Per Tulsa World March 18 story "Following precedent, city to cover police costs associated with Trump visit," the City of Tulsa will pay cost of former President Donald Trump's security while in Tulsa for the NCAA Wrestling Championship event.

Why should the city pay for security? The City of Tulsa did not invite Trump; Sen. Markwayne Mullin did. Let him pay for the security expense which will be thousands of dollars.

Charles Parker, Catoosa

Mullin's tab

Sen. Markwayne Mullin invited former President Donald Trump to Tulsa for the NCAA Wrestling Tournament. So, why do taxpayers have to pay the cost? Mullin, as host, should pick up the tab.

Mullin doesn’t mind spending taxpayer money on his good buddy, but he won’t do much to help his constituents in need.

Nancy Acton, Sand Springs

School edicts

Is a public hearing really a hearing if no one is there to hear it? ("Proposed rules on libraries, disclosure draw public criticism," March 17).

State Superintendent Walters and three of the five state School Board members chose not to attend the public hearings about proposed rules impacting school library media programs and parental rights.

Apparently, they have no regard for the citizens in attendance who overwhelmingly opposed these rules, including many articulate students affected by them.

These rules were written not to implement a law passed through the legislative process, but by edict from Walters. Legislating through the rule-making process far exceeds the board’s and the superintendent’s authority and should be rejected.

These edicts call for severe school district punishments without due process rights. Because terms used in these rules are broad and highly subjective —and without a process for districts to respond to accusations — they will be used as weapons to punish districts like Tulsa Public Schools (a district Walters always seems out to get) by downgrading accreditation status.

The Oklahoma School Board should reject these unfair rules and help Walters stay in his lane as an agency head and not a legislator.

Otherwise, the board may find itself in the crosshairs of another lawsuit for using the rule-making process to legislate, which is happening in Florida with its state board being sued for this very thing.

Sherri Brown, Edmond