Letters to the Editor

No blame
The takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban cannot be blamed on any American president or party.
For 20 years and at the cost of billions of dollars and thousands of American casualties, we tried our best to build up the Afghan government and military to where it could fight off terrorists and maintain social and economic freedoms in that country.
But in they end, the moderate people in Afghanistan just did not have the resolve to win.
We built them some of the best military bases, left them the best of military equipment and trained a large modern army, but it only lasted as long as American troops were there to back them up.
Twenty years is long enough.
In the end, they had to fight for the freedoms in their country, and they just couldn’t do it. But it is not because any American president, general or politician didn’t try.
Alexander the Great, the Persian Empire, the Roman Legions, the British Raj and the Red Army have all tried to subdue Afghan rebels in the past and failed.
We kept them at bay for 20 years but couldn’t run that country any longer, so we turned it over to the Afghan people, and they failed. I don’t think anyone will ever be able to rule Afghanistan.
It’s up to them what kind of country they want and for now it is an Islamic emirate. No American is to blame despite political rhetoric.
Charles Nutter, Tulsa
Risking others
Reading about the Oklahomans rallying at the state Capitol to object to COVID-19 vaccinations and masks, I wondered if these same people rejected vaccines for polio, whooping cough, measles, mumps and a number of others that have protected us in the 20th century.
Obviously, people were better informed about the life-saving benefits of these vaccines than they are in the 21st century.
In fact, most of us received these vaccines in school after our parents were advised that they were available and free.
Are the people who demonstrated at the Capitol much more intelligent than they were in earlier times? I doubt it.
For people who have these opinions and mistrust of government because of their political persuasions, perhaps they are not aware of the severity of the virus.
Or, they don’t care about others being exposed to unvaccinated people since they have decided to object to an effort to save their lives and expose others to their risk of being infected.
They should obtain identifying cards so that when they try to enter the hospital, their personal choice would be considered before admittance.
Are they sure that their decision was thoroughly thought through?
Mary Thetford, Tulsa
Afghan women
The different opinions about the failure of Afghanistan troops to put up more of a fight ignore the biggest reason.
Afghan troops were almost all men, and they had little interest in fighting and dying for women’s suffrage.
Corruption and lack of support played a role of course. But the bottom line was that Afghan men, by and large, had no problem with women’s lives, well-being, opportunities and even the clothes they wear outside of the home being controlled by men.
A classic case of winning by losing in Afghan soldiers’ view so they surrendered happily.
Gary Cheatham, Tulsa
Remember love
I cannot understand the aversion to masks and vaccinations.
There are claims it has to do with politics or freedom of choice; it’s neither.
It’s deeper and more fundamental.
Doctors used masks and vaccinations since before World War I to prevent the spread of contaminating diseases.
Those refusing to mask up and get vaccinated are Americans who have forgotten God and love.
Every religion with a good, generous god has these fundamental tenets: Love your god and put god first. And, treat your neighbor the same way you want to be treated.
The spirits of “Me first,” “I’m special” and “You owe me” have become our gods. These selfish gods aren’t good gods.
They eliminate the goodness of the second rule, which is love.
Self becomes our god — a counterfeit — demanding a respect that’s not an earned respect.
The good mother’s love sacrifices to feed the child. The good husband’s love sacrifices to honor the wife.
The good child’s love sacrifices self-interest to welcome the new kid on the block.
The good citizen’s love sacrifices conveniences and shares necessities with their neighbor for a greater good because that’s the way they want to be treated.
Robert Branson, Tulsa