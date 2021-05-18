Letters to the Editor

Cancel culture

I am in need of some clarification regarding House Bill 1775 that was signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt to control what can and cannot be taught in public schools.

Say a teacher told a history class that an estimated 16,000 Cherokees were forcibly removed from their homes and an estimated 4,000 of them died on the Trail of Tears.

If a student asks the cause, what is the teacher allowed to answer? Can the teacher even use the word “forcibly?”

What if students go home and tell their parents they are sad about the number of Cherokees who died on the Trail?

The parents then go to the school to complain that their little snookums came home sad about what was learned in school. Is the teacher in trouble?

The Trail of Tears numbers are broadly available online and in any book, as is the cause. Also available is what happened to the Cherokees’ property and belongings after being forced from their homes.

Can a teacher be in trouble for talking about information that’s available with a simple online search or opening a book?

I can’t decide if this is irony or hypocrisy.