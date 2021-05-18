Letters to the Editor

Cancel culture
I am in need of some clarification regarding House Bill 1775 that was signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt to control what can and cannot be taught in public schools.
Say a teacher told a history class that an estimated 16,000 Cherokees were forcibly removed from their homes and an estimated 4,000 of them died on the Trail of Tears.
If a student asks the cause, what is the teacher allowed to answer? Can the teacher even use the word “forcibly?”
What if students go home and tell their parents they are sad about the number of Cherokees who died on the Trail?
The parents then go to the school to complain that their little snookums came home sad about what was learned in school. Is the teacher in trouble?
The Trail of Tears numbers are broadly available online and in any book, as is the cause. Also available is what happened to the Cherokees’ property and belongings after being forced from their homes.
Can a teacher be in trouble for talking about information that’s available with a simple online search or opening a book?
I can’t decide if this is irony or hypocrisy.
Are teachers now legally forbidden to talk about the very founding of what became the state of Oklahoma? Will it hurt the feelings of some student to learn that the very name of this state is Choctaw, not American?
Isn’t this the ultimate in cancel culture, denying the history of the Cherokees, Oklahoma and United States?
Marilyn Meakins, Tulsa
White tantrum
House Bill 1775 is an attempt to silence and stifle the learning of painful but true realities in our state and country.
The law bans the teaching of critical race theory and prohibits mandatory gender and sexual diversity training in college.
When reading the law, it is clear that the authors are not informed of what critical race theory actually says. Having gone through a class called “Diversity and Societal Oppression,” the concepts this law claims are being taught are not what is happening in the classrooms.
It is imperative to learn the history of racial, sexual and gender discrimination in this country to prevent us making same mistakes.
This bill lacks understanding or empathy for the experiences of any marginalized groups and feels like a tantrum being thrown by the white, heteropatriarchy making up our Legislature.
With the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre coming in the weeks, this bill feels ironic and regressive.
If we want truly to move forward into reconciliation and unity, we have to be willing to face the truth of our history, even when it is uncomfortable and embarrassing.
As a white, cisgender woman, I have no issues admitting the privilege and power I hold in society.
As a social work student, I intend to wield this privilege to uplift those more marginalized than I. This law is a threat to free and fair education.
Shannon Terry, Tulsa
Misread bill
I am an assistant teaching professor of strategic communication at Oklahoma State University and a longtime Tulsa resident. I’m concerned that misreadings of House Bill 1775 circulated in the media, rather than the language of the bill itself, may lead to dampened discussions of racism in Oklahoma schools.
We can teach about racism. We can talk about systems such as white supremacy that tout one race as superior to another.
The bill says we can’t promote the concept that one race is superior or that race determines moral character, not that we can’t teach about how these concepts have been used and are used today.
We can teach about things in the past and present that make students uncomfortable or distressed, like the Indian Removal or the Tulsa Race Massacre.
The bill says we can’t tell them they should feel uncomfortable or distressed.
We can teach about white privilege and sexism. The bill says we can’t teach the concept that an individual is automatically racist or sexist because of their own race or sex.
Critical race theory has become a dog whistle for the far right, and HB 1775, which has been described as an anti-critical race theory bill, seems intentionally designed to mislead the public about the concepts actually embedded in this school of thought.
I challenge those who oppose it to first define it and then explain what exactly they oppose.
Rosemary Avance, Tulsa