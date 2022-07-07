Letters to the editor

Worthy inquiry

The Jan. 6 committee is performing in an exemplary manner, reconstructing the timeline of what occurred and when.

It is exposing which individuals participated and to what extent they were involved in the attempted coup from information provided by important Republican sources, among others.

As the investigation continues it will be interesting to see when the sycophants, enablers and pardon seekers become aware of the futility of rearranging the deck chairs on the Trumptanic.

Tom Payne, Tulsa

Bad comparison

I see by the editorial cartoon on July 5 that the Tulsa World has jumped onto the latest inane talking point being bandied about by pundits of the left. Do you seriously think women should have the same rights as guns? Here is a sample of what you're asking for:

• Women must be marked with serial numbers for registration and tracking.

• Women are banned from schools, government buildings, many medical facilities, polling places, public parks and sporting events.

• Businesses can post signs "No Women Allowed."

• Women are not allowed in airports or on airplanes or most other forms of public transportation.

• Women cannot reside in the same home as convicted felons.

• Women are banned from living with a user of marijuana.

• Women are not allowed anywhere where alcohol is consumed.

• Women will be prohibited from wearing certain accessories that men find attractive.

Really? That's what you want?

James Carter, Collinsville

Value our teachers

The 3,428 emergency teacher certifications represent our Oklahoma value of being 47th in the nation for education.

As you consider your upcoming vote, do some research and choose candidates who have actually acted or supported education.

Some definitions of a quality education system: 20% higher pay and benefits than our neighboring states. Classroom sizes of 15-18 students. Teacher assistants. Greater investment for schools with more challenges.

A quality education is Oklahoma’s key for lifting all boats in every city and rural area. It needs to be our top investment in this state; 2018 is ancient history, and teachers leaving our state are proof of this. We’ve got to stymie the teacher brain-drain from Oklahoma.

A superior education promotes a higher income, a higher standard of living, better health, home ownership, fewer divorces, reduced domestic abuse — too many things to list here.

Teachers are special. Being knowledgeable and having the skills to teach are very different from each other. But like many of us, teachers follow money and benefits. They also consider if they are treated well, if they get the respect they deserve, if we care and if the school can provide what they need to best teach students.

They have all earned these things, and we need to provide them. Students represent our future. Great education is an investment. Our children will replace us, and they deserve the best we can provide. Choose your candidates on their experience and their plan. Avoid those who have neither.

Bill Graif, Tulsa

Damaging decisions

The U.S. Supreme Court issued several controversial rulings in June, but there were two that have drawn the most public attention.

What caused the public uproars? The court took the power to enforce gun safety practices away from the states. Then it gave the power to control legal abortions to the states.

The regulations on ownership, sale and carrying of guns had already been eliminated in Oklahoma, leaving our state with one of the highest rates of gun deaths in the U.S. And last year, more children died because of gunshot wounds than any other cause.

When the court's upcoming decision on abortion rights was leaked, the Oklahoma Legislature and governor were already busy making abortion illegal, even in cases of rape or incest. This way, more children will be born to be potential victims of accidental shootings, mass shootings and deliberate murder.

The three justices appointed by former President Donald Trump and part-time Senate leader Mitch McConnell all claim to be "pro-life," but their votes are part of the Republican politics that are really "pro-fertilized egg."

How can you tell? For many years, virtually all Republicans have voted against providing low-income women and their children with adequate food, housing and medical care. They are equally opposed to funding good public schools, day care facilities for the children of low-income employed women and contraceptives that would eliminate most demand for abortions.

What can we do? Whenever possible, vote against Republicans!

Connie Seibold, Tulsa