Letters to the editor

Question of life

In discussing when abortion should be legal, "pro-life" interests often ask "when does life begin?"

That question cannot be answered by science, because it makes no sense. Life began billions of years ago. Both the sperm and the egg must be alive to produce a viable zygote, which is a continuation of the lives of biological parents.

They answer that life begins at the moment that a live sperm fertilizes a live ovum, because that is when God supposedly implants an immortal soul. This is a purely religious teaching that has no proper place in American law.

Not even the Roman Catholic Church has been consistent on this question throughout its history, distinguishing at times between "unanimated" and "animated" fetuses. The church's present teaching dates only to 1869. The religious status of frequent miscarriages (or “spontaneous abortions”) is unclear.

Fools rush in where angels fear to tread. Our American legislators have reached a strange mixture of conclusions about when abortion should be legal.

Oklahoma has adopted the most extreme religious position, criminalizing every abortion at any time by any means for any reason. Others would criminalize abortion after detection of cardiac activity, which is something less than a "heartbeat.” Others specify a number of weeks, or the indefinite moment of "viability."

Unless and until the Supreme Court voids or modifies its decision in Roe v. Wade, abortion remains legal everywhere in America during the first trimester of pregnancy – but possibly subject to civil penalties in Texas.

Larry Knoles, Eucha

Rare sight

And I as a lifelong Tulsan at age 73, I have never seen the Milky Way except in photos. Virtually no American has seen it in person in decades.

You realize that in previous centuries everyone could see it. Yet we see that Oklahomans must leave the state to see this stunning, scientifically important sight in person.

Surely, you also realize the lack of this experience is due to human-made light pollution. All we have to do to allow every Tulsan to see it from our own homes is to turn off the artificial lights. No travel necessary.

Of course, that isn’t going to happen. But wouldn’t it be wonderful if there were one place close to Tulsa where this light pollution isn’t allowed? And to which people with little money could visit easily for the experience?

Karen Fleming, Tulsa

Presidential impact

In a recent editorial (“Faulty blame game,” April 16), it states, "But the truth is that American presidents have little impact on gasoline prices. Instead, fuel prices rise and fall due to conditions American politicians can do little about."

I'll concede the cost of crude oil is a large factor in retail gasoline prices, but political decisions can have a direct impact on the cost of crude oil.

Ceasing to purchase Russian crude oil was the correct decision, but U.S. administration policies kept the U.S. from replenishing that Russian supply with U.S. crude oil. Supply can be increased with more favorable drilling policies on U.S. lands.

Reasons as to why the "increased federal public lands oil and gas leases remain untapped" no doubt vary. The leases may represent land upon which oil companies feel wouldn't be successful. This is a process and evaluation understood more by the oil companies than the federal government.

If you feel that the American president has little impact, please refer to the AP article by Matthew Brown, five pages after the editorial (“Biden to up rates for oil and gas drilling,” April 16).

The Biden administration’s sharp increase in royalty rates for oil and gas extracted from federal lands will undoubtedly have a negative effect on retail gasoline prices.

The factual article contradicts the editorial and solidifies claims that a U.S. president can have and has had an impact on gasoline prices.

David Long, Broken Arrow

I wasn’t believed

I am fortunate to be the mother of four children, but I also had a miscarriage.

When complications found me in the ER, the hospital doctor repeatedly asked, “How do you know you are miscarrying? Who told you?” I explained an ultrasound had revealed it; that my doctor said I would lose the pregnancy. His questions never stopped.

At last my own doctor arrived, performed a procedure and that was that. But I have never forgotten the feeling of being at the complete mercy of a physician who, for some reason, did not believe me. I have since wondered if he suspected that I had had an abortion. At the time, the procedure was not illegal so for me the issue is moot.

However, I fear that in the context of illegal abortion, a woman will have to prove that she is in fact miscarrying. Some readers might dismiss this: “That would never happen!”

But given my experience, I worry that doctors will be expected to act as judges.

I humbly ask those who advocate making abortion illegal in all circumstances to explain how safeguarding the greater good of the unborn will not lead to a “less” good for a woman like myself.

All human life has dignity, including the life of an utterly ordinary woman who finds herself dealing with a medical crisis like no other, heartbroken and scared, lying on the exam table of an emergency room.

Ashley Oakes Martin, Tulsa

What happened?

When G.T. Bynum was first elected mayor, I had hoped he would be one of the best. Sadly, he has not.

Everyone can see that Tulsa is not as safe or strong as it should be. Even the mayor of New York City on MSNBC just cited Tulsa as more dangerous than Los Angeles in some respects.

What the hell has happened to Tulsa?

There’s far too much crime, poverty, and other evils in Tulsa. There’s not enough security and opportunity for our children.

Of course Elon Musk wouldn’t send his employees to work in Tulsa. A quick tour of Tulsa would make any smart business person avoid having his people live and work here.

Tulsa feels like Gotham City. Thank God for the Tulsa Police Department.

Bynum must rise to the occasion and figure out how to fix these problems. Or he should step aside and let someone else try.

John Roselle III, Tulsa