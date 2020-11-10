Letters to the Editor

Work begins
I would like to thank the countless, tireless people who made our recent elections possible: those throughout our entire country, poll workers, ballot counters, the U.S. Postal Service, those who signed up new voters, drove voters to and from the polls and made certain citizens who wanted to vote had the opportunity.
And most of all, thank you to those who voted early, those who stood in line for hours and those who some factions chose to attempt to intimidate.
Having won the presidency (no thanks to Oklahoma), we must now accept the challenge the next two years place before us, to hold elected officials accountable for their complicity in the President Donald Trump administration's attempts to undermine our democracy, our rule of law.
Yes, we Democrats are all finally exhaling, but now our work truly begins to continue educating voters on what has taken place the last four years and growing our numbers to more equitably represent this country.
So let's not just sit back. It's up to all of us to begin voting out all those who made the last four years possible.
We must be the change we wish to see in the world. Congratulations to President-elect Joseph Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
May their administration unite our country and change this electorate to a better informed and more respectful one.
Candace Norman, Tulsa
QT and masks
We love QuikTrip. We love the efficient employees and how well they are trained.
The stores are always well stocked and clean. They seem to appreciate our business.
But, we are very disappointed with QuikTrip not enforcing the citywide mandate.
I had an emergency and needed to stop and use their restrooms. I hesitated before going in as I watched over 15 customers come and go without face masks.
Their employees were wearing face masks but no enforcement for their customers to wear one.
We are very disappointed with QuikTrip management not supporting the city mandate because it appears that the bottom line is more important than offending customers not wearing a mask.
QuikTrip is better than that. The company has great employees, great stores and has been a vital part of Tulsa for so many years.
We wonder why the COVID-19 numbers are rising. Take a look at QuikTrip.
We hope the company will consider the customers who have been supportive and will begin to enforce the mask mandate. Shame on QuikTrip if they don't.
Eileen Nash, Tulsa
Democracy works
Four years ago, when Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton lost, she walked out on stage the next morning and said: "I still believe in America, and I always will. And if you do, then we must accept this result and then look to the future. Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead."
In the coming days, there were recounts, frustrations, anger and mounting concerns, but at no point did supporters rally to declare the election a "fraud," incite violence or label Trump voters as treasonous.
The pain was real and deep; losing elections are always painful and this moment was especially so.
But the results were accepted because that is how our democracy works.
The candidate who receives the most electoral votes becomes president.
That is how our democracy works.
To muddle that process, cast doubt on it, stoke tensions or intimidate volunteers counting ballots is not only wrong, it is unpatriotic.
Of course the process must be fair and legal. No one is arguing otherwise.
However, it would be unfortunate and racist to presume without evidence that an election decided by votes from predominantly Black and brown communities is fraudulent.
Yes, for millions this loss will be painful.
But if we still believe in America, then we must let the process play out, and we owe those who will take a sacred oath in January an open mind and the chance to lead.
That is how our democracy works.
Nathaniel Morris, Tulsa
Count all votes
Voter suppression is the most effective tool to destroy a democracy.
To have your citizens voices silenced by not counting every single vote cast is the ultimate control mechanism used by dictators.
Dictators are only interested in hearing their own voice and the voices of those who support them.
The only way we can guard and care for our hard-earned democracy is to encourage the opportunity for our nation's people to be heard.
Counting all votes cast is our most effective mechanism to assure democracy remains the bedrock of our nation.
Ken Seidel, Claremore
