Letters to the Editor

Rep. Tom Cole referred to the executive orders as “damaging and partisan.”

Sen. James Lankford pushes the rhetoric of a liberal agenda.

Sen. Jim Inhofe has has gone so far as to back Sen. Rand Paul’s reintroduction of the REINS Act, an effort to limit rule changes by the executive branch.

All of this begs one major question: Where were these critiques the last four years?

To say President Donald Trump issued controversial executive orders and emergency declarations would be an understatement.

Trump willfully circumvented Congress on numerous occasions using the broad powers granted to the executive branch.

These occasions were partisan and, arguably, damaging on almost every occasion. Yet, not once did Inhofe, Lankford or Cole speak up against the use of the orders or declarations.

It’s only when a Democrat uses the same methods that it suddenly becomes a problem again.

Throwing stones feels good but is not wise when you to live in a glass house. This is exactly the political game Oklahoma senators and representatives are playing.