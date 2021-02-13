Letters to the Editor

Return students
I’m an 8th-grader at Carver Middle School and am normally all-A student.
But because of virtual learning, I’m making Ds and Cs. I’m sad because now I can’t participate in National Junior Honor Society since I don’t have a 3.5 GPA.
Those are just my struggles.
I know kids at school whose home situation isn’t good, and my heart breaks because school is their only safe space, and it has been taken from them.
Every night I pray they can get through this and remain safe. I pray for my friends who struggle, too.
Virtual is also causing my own family struggles.
My mom is constantly stressed because she’s always helping my siblings (I’m one of four).
I see her cry daily because of our school situation. It’s causing problems, and I’m ready for it to stop. Kids need schools.
Since virtual, I’ve seriously considered moving schools.
I don’t want to because I deeply love my school, and I want to stay with my friends I’ve gained over the years.
But I’m afraid if this situation continues, I may have to.
This has caused so many people, including me and my family, to struggle, and it saddens me. I know we can go back and be safe.
I beg the school board to please look closely at what is going on in the district and allow us to go back on Feb. 22. Please take this letter to heart.
Landon Smith, 14, Carver Middle School
Editor’s Note: The Tulsa Public Schools board has a special meeting Tuesday to discuss whether to resume in-class learning starting Feb. 22.
Ill-advised plan
Regarding the decision for Oklahoma to privatize Medicaid, we have already been down the managed-care Medicaid route.
The scheme proved to be a colossal failure as providers dropped out due to low reimbursement and hospitals hemorrhaged money as a large number of patients sought care through emergency rooms.
Sandra Harrison of the Oklahoma Hospital Association accurately stated in a Tulsa World article, “This proposal shifts the risk off of the state … while in reality this proposal shifts the risk to patients, health care providers and hospitals.” (“Medicaid agency moves forward with privatized managed care on 5-4 vote,” Jan. 27)
The story notes that instead of passing through our elected Legislature, the $2.2 billion proposal was simply approved by the board of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, the majority of whose members were appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
The majority of Medicaid patients are seniors, as well as children of the unemployed and underemployed who do not have access to company-provided health care.
Many elderly Oklahomans rely on Medicaid to pay for medications and nursing homes.
Unfortunately, this decision will affect Oklahomans without voices including children, the poor, the undereducated and the infirmed.
While I appreciate that the governor seeks to improve the health care of Oklahomans and lower costs, I believe this plan is a naïve, ill-advised means to that end.
We must learn from past mistakes, recognize there is no easy fix to our health care woes and work collaboratively to a find long-term solution.
Debra Madaj, M.D., Tulsa
Stayed silent
It took less than two weeks for Oklahoma’s congressional members to call out President Joe Biden for his use of executive orders.
Just two weeks; let that sink in.
Rep. Tom Cole referred to the executive orders as “damaging and partisan.”
Sen. James Lankford pushes the rhetoric of a liberal agenda.
Sen. Jim Inhofe has has gone so far as to back Sen. Rand Paul’s reintroduction of the REINS Act, an effort to limit rule changes by the executive branch.
All of this begs one major question: Where were these critiques the last four years?
To say President Donald Trump issued controversial executive orders and emergency declarations would be an understatement.
Trump willfully circumvented Congress on numerous occasions using the broad powers granted to the executive branch.
These occasions were partisan and, arguably, damaging on almost every occasion. Yet, not once did Inhofe, Lankford or Cole speak up against the use of the orders or declarations.
It’s only when a Democrat uses the same methods that it suddenly becomes a problem again.
Throwing stones feels good but is not wise when you to live in a glass house. This is exactly the political game Oklahoma senators and representatives are playing.
It’s a good-for-us-but-not-for-them methodology, and it demonstrates not only their hypocrisy but also flaws with their character.
As in anything else, what’s good for the goose should also be good for the gander.
Ian Moore, Norman