Letters to the Editor

Beyond belief
I am so disappointed in Sen. James Lankford’s attempt to disrupt our country’s democracy.
His explanation for doing so is beyond belief: “I’ve got folks in the state who are saying, ‘Move on, Biden won.’ I have folks who say, ‘Trump won, obviously. Do whatever it takes, including run over the Constitution.’ And I have folks who say, ‘Something just doesn’t smell right.’”
I wonder how enthusiastically Lankford would have used the same rationale in 2016 if Hillary Clinton supporters had raised the same objections to the results.
Would he have voiced the same concerns if Clinton loyalists had created the same type of disinformation campaign that President Donald Trump and his loyalists have?
Is this the standard that every future election will be held to?
Lankford is empowering an individual who legitimately lost an election to attempt to overturn the will of the people.
He might want to think about that next time he asks for the support from Oklahoma voters. I know I will!
Bob Bianchini, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: After initially objecting to some Electoral College votes, Sen. James Lankford withdrew his objections after the mob stormed the Capitol, saying it was time for the country to “come together.” The five Oklahoma House members objected to some electoral votes.
Teacher dangers
In response to the letter “Priorities” (Jan. 2), our governor continues to put pressure on school districts to open in person despite the direct threat to the health and safety of our teachers and students.
I believe teachers have every right to be in tier two of the vaccine program, especially since we reside in a state doing an exceptionally poor job of managing this crisis.
If they’re essential enough to be in person with our kids, they’re essential enough to get the vaccine.
Jes McCutchen, Tulsa
German socialists
There is an error in the letter “Understand socialism during World War II” (Jan. 1).
Germany was a socialist country as the party in power, Nazi, was socialist and ran the country accordingly.
Nazi is the abbreviation for that party’s name, which translates as National Socialist and Workers Party. In fact, the Nazis sent the foremost entrepreneurs and capitalist in the country to concentration camps to be killed.
One can say that by the time of World War II, Germany was a dictatorship, but isn’t that what happens to all socialist societies?
Italian fascism was a form of socialism as the economy was controlled by the government. What was Japanese imperialism? It surely was not a free open capitalist society.
C. Scott Williams, M.D., Bartlesville
Ugly TU game
Regarding the University of Tulsa and Mississippi State football game, I wonder why this continues to happen?
Grant the referees the right to stop a game on the third ugly violation.
Then, throw both teams off the field. No one wins, but everyone goes home alive and healthy.
Shame on the players, and massive shame on the coaches!
Quit calling it a battlefield.
It’s a football game, not a fight to save a country or nation’s people.
Marcy Smith,
Muskogee
Heartbreaking
I so enjoyed the “Year in Review” section in the Tulsa World this year.
It had a lot of encouraging testimonies and heartbreaking ones also.
Since I spent 11 days in Saint Francis Medical Center with COVID-19 in July, it is encouraging to read other testimonies, and how survivors like myself are adamant about wearing a mask.
I guess there are too many of our politicians in our state and in my city who haven’t had a loved one stricken with the virus to take it seriously.
Politics ahead of science; what a shame!
David Jones,
Broken Arrow
Confusing results
I have seen recent letters claiming massive cheating by Democrats, especially in Pennsylvania.
I have one question.
If the Democrats cheated, marking Joe Biden at the top of the ballot, how did Republicans win the down-ballot races?
Timothy Richley, Owasso
Lacking courage
In the past, I have appreciated the moral and ethical positions presented by Sen. James Lankford.
My respect for the senator is severely diminished, however, by his attack on the presidential election results.
His initial challenging of the certified results of the election just continued the charade perpetrated by President Donald Trump.
A recently released recorded phone call shows Trump clearly trying to shake down the election officials of Georgia.
His request to find only about 12,000 votes is clearly just an attempt to coerce election officials to commit fraud.
Lankford’s demanding an election commission misses the point completely.
I thought Lankford would have had the courage to stand up to Trump. It appears that I was wrong.
Michael Smolen, Stillwater