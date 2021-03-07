Letters to the Editor

Another hit
On behalf of the Tulsa Route 66 Commission, I want to express our deepest regret that three of our wonderful, local eating establishments on Route 66 — Flo’s Burger Diner, Sweets & Cream, and Jane’s Delicatessen — have all been burglarized recently.
Restaurants have been among the hardest hit businesses economically during the pandemic.
This is also a reminder of how challenging the world is for so many right now amid the ongoing economic hardships created by the pandemic.
However, crime is still crime. If you have any leads on the perpetrators, please let the Tulsa Police Department know.
Tulsa has done a great job of supporting local entrepreneurs during this challenging time. Now, more than ever, please reach out to these and other locally owned businesses.
Let’s help each other and support each other however we can!
Ken Busby, Tulsa
Price gouging
During the shortages caused by the pandemic, I thought we were protected by law from price gouging. But during our recent deep freeze, natural gas suppliers could charge over a 100 times the normal price!
And now the energy providers will pass the cost onto us. Not fair. Can nothing be done?
Timothy Cowan, Tulsa
Restore park
I’m the photographer mentioned in the recent article about the discovery of human remains in Stuart Park, land donated to the city of Tulsa and Gilcrease Museum nearly 30 years ago by the Harold and Joan Stuart family (“Human skull found near Gilcrease Museum identified as missing woman,” Feb. 23).
Thankfully, the body was quickly identified, and the family will now be able to have some closure on their missing loved one.
However, that portion of the park land remains an unkempt dumping ground; numerous streams are littered with debris and discarded tires.
Since 2019, I have been photographing here.
The photography is one aspect of an art project designed to document place and memory of place; an exploration delving into the modern history of the land as part of the Osage Reservation, Black Dog Territory, Thomas Gilcrease’s home and into the present.
After communicating my concerns to Susan Neal, executive director of Gilcrease Museum, and Anna America of the Tulsa city parks department, I feel confident the park land can be restored.
They confirmed the parks department has identified this area as one of its priorities for a community volunteer clean-up project.
I discovered a Tulsa World article from 1992, describing the donation as follows, “…the Stuarts were not content to provide the land for a park. Harold pressed the park board and department to begin improvements immediately.”
I am hopeful the Stuarts’ generosity and actions will serve to guide us to work with Gilcrease and the city of Tulsa as stewards to reclaim this land that is a part of our collective heritage.
Walt Kosty, Tulsa
Voters choice
A well-written story by reporter Barbara Hoberock regarding House Bill 2173 stated the legislation would allow the governor to appoint a replacement to the U.S. Senate if a vacancy occurs (“Bill would let governor appoint U.S. senator, if a vacancy occurs,” Feb. 24).
This new procedure replaces a democratic selection process in which the voters choose the replacement.
This is a colossal mistake and undermines the single most important right of our democratic form of government.
Why would the voters in Oklahoma want to delegate to the governor the rights of the voters to choose the next U.S. senator?
Moreover, even if a credible argument could be made for the voters to surrender this fundamental right, is it reasonable to further restrict the choice of the voters by requiring the empty seat be filled by a person of the same political party?
Even if the clear favorite for the seat was a clone of Will Rogers and was highly qualified in all respects, that the governor was not a member of the same party would prevent the appointment.
This bill is a direct in-your-face challenge to the democratic process.
The noise you hear in the background is the piece-by-piece unraveling of the Constitutional principles established by our forefathers.
In this cockamamie, half-baked bill, the voters are stripped of the fundamental right of choosing the person who will fill the vacancy. A resignation is certain.
Trust me, the deal is done.
Bill Wilkinson, Tulsa
Political patronage
Legislators should vote no on House Bill 1146, which would end the Merit Protection Commission and put state employees under the mismanaged Office of Management and Enterprise Services.
Oklahoma citizens deserve and pay for competent government services delivered by employees who know what they’re doing.
HB 1146 would return Oklahoma to days of political patronage, inefficient service delivery and corruption known as the spoils system.
Merit protection was created to protect citizens from incompetence, corruption and turnover of ever-changing state employees, who were appointed and then replaced by the latest elected officials faster than they could learn their jobs.
Legislation to reform Oklahoma’s state hiring practices was proposed in 1919, 1930 and 1950 due to “a litany of abuses — overstaffing, padded payrolls, high turnover, arbitrary leaves and absences, and incompetence in job performance,” according to University of Oklahoma professor H.O. Waldby.
Elected leaders benefited and so resisted reform.
Waldby concluded in 1950 that hiring based on entrenched political patronage “has resulted in financial losses of millions of dollars … and has created a serious distrust in government.”
Gov. J. Howard Edmondson passed reform legislation that established the current Merit Protection System in 1959.
For the first time, the merit system prohibited state employees from asking citizens for political contributions or working for political bosses on their state jobs.
State employees should work for the people, not politicians trying to get re-elected.
Redmond Goldfarb, Yukon
Editor’s Note: Ken Busby is chairman of the Tulsa Route 66 Commission.
Editor’s note: Attorney General Mike Hunter said the anti-gouging elements of the state’s emergency pricing act don’t apply in the case of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s pandemic emergency orders because there is no legally demonstrable connection between that emergency and the price increase. It would apply to the recent severe cold snap because there is a connection, he said.
Editor’s note: House Bill 2173 allows the governor to make temproary appointements to vacant U.S. Senate seats. Voters would elect a senator within two years.