Living with grace

Have mercy. Sen. Nathan Dahm, now chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party, postulates that gun violence is attributable to a fatherless, broken, angry, mentally ill class of persons.

Dahm has said that 80% of shooters are in this category, using such data to seek more guns, including assault rifles, fewer firearm restrictions and to claim the right to bear arms has no Constitutional limit.

This argument is flawed, lacks dignity and is the highest form of political insensitivity.

Specifically, the reasoning fails to protect this class of the disaffected, from us, from themselves, from guns. Why do gun advocates overlook this equal protection?

Grace comes from loving each other, through service and support, and in fellowship. A life well-lived is such only for the little grace one has. This comes from living for grace, and for most that’s as close as it gets.

Measured by human rights, Dahm doesn’t look so good. Regardless of what class of persons gun advocates might continue blaming for what we will live to regret, lives are being lost and standing idle with specious arguments feels unforgivable.

Politics and the failure of it to resolve human decency will become the history that marks this era. Censoring this record will be for the future debate.

Philip Haney, Tulsa

Hateful words

Gun violence is increasing. That is inarguable. Crazy theories run rampant on social media, and many of our elected officials foment them.

By March 27, 2022, there had been 80 school shootings with 65 dead or injured. The shooting at The Covenant School in Tennessee this year increased the 2023 numbers for the same date to 89 school shootings with 75 killed or injured.

It doesn’t take a genius to connect hate speech with violence.

An attorney for one of the Proud Boys on trial for sedition asserted that it was the inflammatory rhetoric of President Donald Trump that drove his client to assault our representatives in our nation’s Capitol in an attempt to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.

With this in mind, and as a retired public school teacher who witnessed the stabbing death of a student during the late 1970s, I must question State Superintendent Ryan Walters declaring the Oklahoma Education Association a terrorist organization.

The tenor of the times being what it is, doesn’t it seem likely that some misguided angry soul will see or hear those words and seek to wage his or her own personal war on terrorism?

My granddaughter is completing her first year as a special education teacher. She’s the sweetest young woman I know with a heart dedicated to serving children with special needs.

Walters’ mindless, hateful words place my granddaughter and all teachers at greater risk of becoming another statistic. Walters’s lack of experience is dangerous.

Steve Horner, Sapulpa

Harm reduction

A recent bill, House Bill 2110, was just passed in the Oklahoma House that would grant protection for those experiencing an overdose when emergency services are called.

This is an addendum to the Oklahoma “Good Samaritan Law” in which the caller in these crises is also protected against lawful action. This bill is an important one and should pave the way for other harm-reduction strategies to follow.

Harm reduction is an evidence-based practice to help those who may be either experiencing drug addiction or possibly just introduced to these drugs. Oklahoma should implement more harm-reduction strategies in the state to potentially save lives from experiencing a fatal overdose.

Oklahoma has lost many lives because of the opioid crisis, and harm reduction can be the first step in saving these lives for those who could experience a fatal overdose.

In the last few years as well, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates a total of $4 billion spent just in Oklahoma on fatal overdoses within its population.

Addiction is a real issue affecting thousands of Oklahomans, and it is imperative that those individuals are kept safe from the high rate of overdoses. Other harm-reduction strategies include Naloxone distribution and medication-assisted treatment utilizing suboxone or methadone.

Oklahomans should fight for harm-reduction strategies to aid in the decrease of the individuals who are jailed due to drug related offenses, save Oklahoma billions of dollars, and save the lives of thousands of people who might experience an accidental fatal overdose.

Madeleine Blankenship, Tulsa

Editor’s Note: HB 2110 passed the Oklahoma House 72-21 and is pending in Senate Judiciary Committee.

Ignore LIV Golf

Regarding the LIV Golf tournament, remember that 13 of 19 hijackers on 9/11 were from Saudi Arabia.

Did Cedar Ridge Country Club really think this through?

I will not buy tickets or acknowledge results of this golf tournament. Come on Oklahoma, you can do better.

Michael Dolina,

Sand Springs

Editor’s Note: LIV Golf is financed by the Saudi Arabian government as an alternative to the PGA Tour. A tournament at Broken Arrow’s Cedar Ridge Country Club will conclude on Sunday.