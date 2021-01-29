Speak out
I’ve read with interest the recent letters to the editor from people like me, lifelong Republicans fed up and disgusted with the partisan, intentionally obstructive and self serving fear-mongering and invective that led inevitably to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.
That day was horrifying for us all, and we can never forget it.
Worse still is knowing some of our own citizens were there, supported from home, appearing to represent us.
If you feel the same way, I hope you’ll look at Oklahoma United for Progress (OK-United.org). It’s time to step up and find our voice.
Margaret Kobos, Tulsa
Appalling response
On Jan. 6, our Capitol was attacked by a mob of rioters and insurrectionists.
Many Americans are appalled by the images. But, even more of us are appalled at the events and rhetoric leading up to that attack and the role of our elected representatives in misleading their base to further their own political careers and to appease former President Donald Trump supporters.
Our elected representatives knew the truth.
They were in touch with each other and with election officials across the nation. They did not come out and refute the president’s lies.
They encouraged him and pretended there was some merit to his claim that the election was stolen due to fraud, despite the lack of evidence such fraud occurred.
Any elected representatives, law enforcement officers or other public officials who took part in promoting the insurrection should be held accountable.
They should immediately resign and be forever barred from holding any public office.
There can be no healing until and unless all these representatives immediately release statements in support of the legitimate election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
It is OK to be upset your candidate lost, but it is a crime to instigate an armed insurrection to prevent the results from being certified.
Susan Pippin, Tulsa
New era
I just realized, that after four years of President Donald Trump, it is finally over.
I am 11 years old and don’t remember President Barack Obama’s presidency. All that I remember is Donald Trump.
I remember the U.S. president supporting policies that make it harder for my African American friends, my gay friends, my trans friends and me, a young girl, to achieve our potentials.
I only remember having a staff dominated by white people in the White House. All I remember thinking is that I can’t be proud of my country while white supremacists and neo-Nazi’s are, according to the president, “good people.”
But I hope that all of that is now over.
I hope that I can actually live in a country I am proud of.
And I hope everyone will put aside their differences, put aside their disagreements and focus on fixing the crack in our country.
But right now, I think we should just be glad that those four years are over, and hopefully the next four will be the much, much, much better!
Margaret Hope-Hernandez, 11, Council Oak Elementary
Next senator
I dug out my old political crystal ball the other day and looked into the future.
What I learned was that the person who will be chosen by the Oklahoma Republican Party to succeed outgoing U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe will be — Jim Bridenstine.
Yes, our very own former NASA administrator will be given the thumbs up to seek what will be the junior Oklahoma seat in the U.S. Senate, and he will be a good fit in that position.
As an Oklahoma congressman, he served his constituents well. Starting in 2017, he led the way again by becoming a leader in man’s quest to expand our presence in outer space.
In a world facing a pandemic, a nation experiencing civil unrest on its Capitol steps and a state coping with the challenges of changing utilization of energy sources, Bridenstine will bring experience, vision and youthful energy to the job.
You can say you read it here first: Jim Bridenstine, U.S. senator.
John Fenrich, Owasso
Unbiased jurors
I see where a few senators are saying a Donald Trump impeachment trial is the correct path to take.
Most senators are against the trial for various reasons. Those against the trial are very vocal to complain about Trump not having due process during the impeachment along with various other theories.
They quote their version of the Constitution, due process, incitement and insurrection. One thing is noticeably absent in all their vociferous comments.
Not one mention of being an unbiased juror and listening to the evidence before making up their minds.
J.R. Moore, Sand Springs