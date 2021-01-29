Letters to the Editor

I only remember having a staff dominated by white people in the White House. All I remember thinking is that I can’t be proud of my country while white supremacists and neo-Nazi’s are, according to the president, “good people.”

But I hope that all of that is now over.

I hope that I can actually live in a country I am proud of.

And I hope everyone will put aside their differences, put aside their disagreements and focus on fixing the crack in our country.

But right now, I think we should just be glad that those four years are over, and hopefully the next four will be the much, much, much better!

Margaret Hope-Hernandez, 11, Council Oak Elementary

Next senator

I dug out my old political crystal ball the other day and looked into the future.

What I learned was that the person who will be chosen by the Oklahoma Republican Party to succeed outgoing U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe will be — Jim Bridenstine.

Yes, our very own former NASA administrator will be given the thumbs up to seek what will be the junior Oklahoma seat in the U.S. Senate, and he will be a good fit in that position.