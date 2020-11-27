Letters to the Editor

Tomorrow...
This has truly been a heck of a year with all these messed up events happening.
But, in the end all that really matters is that in these dark times we must keep our heads high and believe that everything will be OK.
There’s a tomorrow that will always come and that’s something we will never lose.
Sophia L. Griffiths, 11,
St. Pius X School
Special teachers
I am thankful for my family, friends and everyone who loves me.
This year has been really rough, but I am very thankful that my teachers kept their jobs.
It’s special that I have teachers this year. It would have been way easier if it wasn’t in social distance on computers, but everything else is amazing.
Hannah Teague, 11, Thoreau Demonstration Academy
New home
I am thankful for all the people in my life.
I am thankful my mom still has her job and that we don’t live in an apartment anymore. We now have more space for all of us.
And, I am thankful to be alive.
Christa Kruse, 13, Thoreau Demonstration Academy
Little things
Family is the No. 1 thing I am thankful for. They have always been there for me during this hard time the country is experiencing.
I am thankful to have a roof over my head and clothes on my body. I am extremely grateful for my friends, knowing that they can always give me a light-hearted laugh when I need it.
They have helped me a lot emotionally; I wouldn’t be the same without them.
I am thankful that my parents have kept me safe during the pandemic.
It’s strange how you can be so thankful even for the little things, like the beautiful weather outdoors or a smile from the school counselor, Ms. Turner.
She always goes out of her way to help kids and be so understanding towards them.
You can always count on Ms. Turner’s bright smile to improve your day.
Catherine Clary, 12,
Jenks East Intermediate
Football returns
Despite 2020 being mostly a straight-up disappointment, there have been some pretty nice things.
For one, we’ve found ways to stick together while being apart.
And, even though COVID-19 has shut many things down, most sports have been restarted. I am most thankful football is back.
Even though 2020 has been a bad year, there are still many things to be thankful for.
Cade A. Parks, 11,
St. Pius X School
Having willpower
I am thankful for all of the volunteers who have risen up during this pandemic, and all the people who put their life on the line so others can get their basic needs.
I am thankful for the willpower to keep going during this tough time and hope that I can sustain it for longer.
I am thankful for all parents who protect their kids from dangers, and other kids from dangers. I am thankful for the scientists working hard every day to keep people safe.
I am thankful for teachers and principals for keeping the school system safe and functioning.
I am thankful for all the joy, happiness and good things that have happened this year.
Liam Hall, 12,
St. Pius X School
Feeling loved
I am thankful that I have a family who loves and cares about me.
And I am thankful for having friends who care about me.
Preston Baptist-Dodson, 13, Thoreau Demonstration Academy
Life’s luxuries
I am thankful for the food that nourishes me to fight every day to bring out the best of me.
I am thankful for my school because it teaches me to be successful in life and plants the seeds of knowledge and understanding.
I am thankful for the life that I am living. I may not be rich, but I have the luxuries of learning, going to school and a loving family.
Danny Nguyen, 13,
St. Pius X School
Safe masks
I am really grateful for my family and friends for working hard to keep us safe and healthy during COVID-19. Just seeing friends makes me happy.
Masks are annoying, but keeps you safe and lets you see other people.
I know this year is difficult, but we can pull through it by following the safety regulations.
Hayden Lang, 11,
St. Pius X Catholic School
Healthy family
I am thankful my family is safe and healthy. I’m thankful my brother hasn’t had anything happen that would scare him.
I’m thankful for my grandma being alive; she is loving. I’m grateful for my great-great grandma being alive and healthy.
I am thankful for my dog being alive, healthy and very happy.
Leah Campos, 11,
St. Pius X School
Caring God
In 2020, I am thankful for my health and school. Everything I have I know that God is with me and you.
I am thankful for my family because I have a great family.
I am so grateful for my life and knowing God is always with me and will take care of us. And I’m grateful for friends.
Alexia Fuentes, 11. St. Pius X School
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!