Letters to the Editor

Tomorrow...

This has truly been a heck of a year with all these messed up events happening.

But, in the end all that really matters is that in these dark times we must keep our heads high and believe that everything will be OK.

There’s a tomorrow that will always come and that’s something we will never lose.

Sophia L. Griffiths, 11,

St. Pius X School

Special teachers

I am thankful for my family, friends and everyone who loves me.

This year has been really rough, but I am very thankful that my teachers kept their jobs.

It’s special that I have teachers this year. It would have been way easier if it wasn’t in social distance on computers, but everything else is amazing.

Hannah Teague, 11, Thoreau Demonstration Academy

New home

I am thankful for all the people in my life.