Letters to the editor

For Harris

I, Bruce Denny, with the Lynn Lane Neighborhood Association, am supporting Lewana Harris for Tulsa City Council, District 6.

During the initial stages of the campaign, she reached out to us for input, connection and learning, while listening to our concerns. I attended her candidate meet and greet that was open to all community leaders and citizens.

I felt comfortable because she was approachable, open-minded and really listened to those in attendance, as we discussed topics such as crime, homelessness, supporting the police and fire departments, and future development of the district.

Additionally, she met with our Lynn Lane Neighborhood Association Steering Committee, listening to and learning about our views on the recent residential zone concerns.

Many of our neighbors have reached out in the past to our current councilor (Connie Dodson) regarding our disappointment with a recent residential zoning issue. We received little or no response.

I have always believed that when elected officials have been in office too long, they get rooted-in and become less responsive to the people they are supposed to represent. That is why the president of the United States only gets two terms.

It is time for a change, and I am excited to vote for Lewana Harris on Aug. 23 and have encouraged my members to do the same.

Bruce Denny, Tulsa

For Madison Horn

On Jan. 6, 2021, as domestic terrorists breached the U.S. Capitol in an attempted coup, Sen. James Lankford was standing on the floor of the Senate Chamber. There, he was preparing to help lead an effort to cast aside the votes of millions of Americans in favor of his own political desires.

It was a brazen and disturbing assault on our democracy and a decision that should outrage all of us. Oklahomans deserve better.

We deserve a leader who knows what it means to grow up in the midst of a struggle that so many in our state face.

We deserve a voice in Washington who spends their time on the campaign trail listening to Oklahomans of all political backgrounds, rather than playing into the same tired political games of the past.

We deserve a leader who has the national security and practical experience to keep us safe from the mounting threats our country faces.

And, above all, we deserve a senator who will always put the people of Oklahoma first.

Oklahomans deserve a champion and a true patriot to be on the ballot against Lankford this fall. We are fortunate to have one in Madison Horn.

I urge all Oklahomans to see the dynamic, authentic, caring leader Horn is. Finally, we can choose a future in Oklahoma politics that is new, bold and limitless.

Horn has earned the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. I hope Oklahomans will cast their vote for her on Aug. 23.

Nate Morris, Tulsa

Go with Lakin

Phil Lakin brings a level of common sense and common ground that Tulsa needs. I've known Phil for almost 20 years, and I am amazed at how hard he works to keep Tulsa moving forward rather than getting bogged down in divisive issues that tear at the soul of Tulsa.

Do some of these need to be debated? Yes, but more importantly, I want our city councilors to be working on making Tulsa's infrastructure better, to make our city services more responsive, to make Tulsa a safer place and retain and attract the next generation of leaders.

If you know Lakin or follow him on social media for any time at all, you will realize that this is what he does on a day-in, day-out basis.

He is working to get the streets improved, going on ride-alongs with our first responders, and is involved in keeping our young talent in Tulsa and attracting new businesses to Tulsa.

Tulsa is making great progress in the 10 years Lakin has been on the council. Look at downtown, our parks systems, and the good relations we have with our first responders versus other parts of the U.S.

Is there more to do? Yes! That’s why we need to keep Lakin in office. He has a proven track record, knows the issues, and is respected by the employees who work for us at City Hall.

Dave Hughes, Tulsa

Stand with Jack

In politics there are two ways to win: by merit or by destroying your opponent. Rarely does one win by merit. What is more common is the art of the political witch hunt. The key to a good witch hunt is public frenzy. Find something the public will emotionally connect to and pursue the victory at any cost, destroying whatever human capital is in the way.

For a state that has spent most of its existence controlled by Democrats, we are no strangers to the witch hunt. All one needs is a good accusation, and in the age of social media, the dogs are sent off.

The Tulsa County commissioner District 3 Republican runoff race is no different. Bob Jack is a man who has dedicated the last 44 years to making Tulsa County a better place to live and raise a family.

He has served our community through his church, two-time chairman of John 3:16 Mission; chairman, treasurer, precinct chair and state committeeman with Tulsa County Republican Party and numerous committees with Oklahoma Republican Party.

He has spent most of his adult life building businesses, creating jobs, and being an asset to our community. He is the biggest “rule follower” I know.

The accusations against him are just that, accusations, and speculation. Unfortunately, it is likely the truth won’t become public until after the election, once the damage has been done.

Don’t allow the politics of personal destruction to rule the day. Join me in standing with Bob Jack for Tulsa County commissioner.

Ronda Vuillemont-Smith, Broken Arrow

Editor's note: Vuillemont-Smith is chairwoman of the Tulsa County Republican Party.