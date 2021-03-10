Letters to the Editor

New curriculum
I agreed with the letter “Teaching between misinformation and truth,” (March 4), that teaching truth needs be on the agenda of all school boards, voted on, then implemented.
Thanks for speaking up.
A famous teacher, Don Miguel Ruiz, in “Fifth Agreement” stated, “Be skeptical, but learn to listen.”
If we are to survive the onslaught of web-based misinformation and redirect young minds into being skeptical of all information, then show them how to implement critical thinking and how to verify the reliability of sources .
We are on a path to a survivable civilization.
Recent history showed the costs when the whole world was not skeptical. Many countries did not trust the evidence which ended costing countries millions of lives and more.
How do we get started? School boards need to get to work: teaching the determination of truth, teaching what is racism, teaching respect for teachers
A note to all school board members, this all very doable. But to do so, leave your political, religious and biases at the door.
These are public schools, so the objectives of board members should be for the total good of the public.
Realize this is a constantly changing world, we all need to change with it. Good luck, be skeptical, a lot of our future is in the hands of board members.
Cecil Sterne, Cleveland
Incendiary
The comments from Broken Arrow citizens in response to the City Council’s passage of a mere resolution (not a mandate) encouraging (again, not requiring) masks were incendiary, reactionary and a complete embarrassment to both our city and our state.
Frankly, such a resolution should have been passed by the council a year ago.
Waiting until we’ve essentially crested the COVID-19 hill is shameful and mostly electoral pandering on Mayor Craig Thurmond’s part.
However, this does not excuse the behavior of my fellow Broken Arrow citizens.
Our city had a real chance to lead during this pandemic. Broken Arrow could have been a model example for how to properly address a once-in-a-century public health crisis.
Instead, our elected officials and many of my fellow citizens chose to engage in denialism, peddle conspiracy theories and regurgitate fundamentalist rhetoric.
As an almost 25-year resident of Broken Arrow, I find this extremely disheartening. Our city deserves better.
Beau Hogrefe,
Broken Arrow
Outrage reason
Reading stories about the plans to spread gas costs out over years to cover the unbelievable — and extortionary — numbers, we have a case for true outrage!
A total of $3.4 billion is expected to be paid by the approximately 3.8 million Oklahomans.
That works out to just under $1,000 per person in the state. That’s nearly $4,000 for a family of four.
A recent story stated the gas market was unregulated, so that makes it OK to some gas providers/individuals/traders to get $3.6 billion for gas only worth perhaps a few million dollars? (“Oklahoma Natural Gas seeks to defer $1.6B in fuel costs associated with cold snap,” March 3).
This cannot stand, and something needs to be done about it now. Can we not apply anti-gouging laws to this massive ripoff?
The paper needs to investigate who these entities are, and they need to be held accountable. These people are in the process of robbing 3.8 million people, even of it is legal.
This situation is unconscionable. I think outrage is truly applicable here and all Oklahomans should be.
John Meyer, Broken Arrow
No to reparations
Let’s say your dad owns a convenience store and my dad robs it. Do I owe you money?
This is much like reparations for the Tulsa Race Massacre. It was a terrible event all of us regret, but we can’t undo it.
In wanting equality and justice for all, this pulls the scab off the healing from this awful time.
We have built parks and monuments dedicated to its memory. This accomplishes nothing.
Robert Hanner, Sapulpa
Add plate
We all have seen home camera videos of porch pirates. They drive up, hop out, take stuff hop back and drive off.
If we had a requirement for front and back license plates, these criminals could be more easily identified and then perhaps caught!
Elizabeth Jones, Tulsa