Letters to the Editor

Editor’s Note: Tulsa Public Schools launched a Tulsa Race Massacre curriculum this year for grades 3 to 12. It was developed by TPS educators with community partners. Lanier Elementary fifth-grade teacher Akela Leach was part of the curriculum writing team and implemented lessons into her classes. These are letters from some of her students.
Missing family
I really love learning about Black history.
We should learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre so people know what really happened during the tragedy and so we don’t repeat history.
Someone in my family was living in Greenwood at the time of the race massacre. It was my great-grandpa, but he was only 3 weeks old.
After the Tulsa Race Massacre, my papa could not find his dad.
His name is Le’ron Leon Hatcher, and his photo is on the Black Wall Street.
Leniyah Hatcher, 11
All-Black towns
We need to learn about the massacre so we can be aware of racism and know what racism did to all-Black towns and how dangerous racism can be.
I learned that Black towns used to exist and how they gave people a little freedom.
I wish I knew about it before, but I learned about it earlier than a great majority of adults and parents.
Daniel Olubi, 10
It’s wrong
My parents didn’t really know anything about the Tulsa Race Massacre. Learning about it now, I can teach them myself.
It’s important to learn this because it is a huge part of history, and some parents/guardians don’t know or want to teach their kid about the massacre.
One thing I didn’t know before was how the mob started in the first place. Either way, what happened was wrong.
Not knowing a lot about the history of my home city was kind of scary. People dying because of their skin is wrong, and people need to know that African Americans are people too.
That’s why it’s important to learn about the massacre.
Some people think murdering Black people isn’t murder, but it’s more than that — it’s racism, it’s murder, it’s wrong.
Breanna Renee, 11
Skin color
It’s important to learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre because a lot of people didn’t learn about it.
It was a time where a lot of Black people died from white people killing them because of their skin color.
Black people had built Greenwood and had homes and businesses. It was their side of Tulsa.
Then, white people got jealous and started killing Black people and burning their houses. They left Greenwood destroyed.
Kayla Lara, 11
Racism reality
The Tulsa Race Massacre is important because life is not life without reality. And to be honest, reality has a lot of problems.
I would name all the problems, but that’s way too many to name.
But I can name one: racism.
Racism is everywhere, and I mean everywhere.
So it is important to learn because if you didn’t, you aren’t in reality.
I learned about how none of the terrorists from the massacre went to jail.
Lilian Walden, 11
Never OK
If we don’t learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre with someone who is willing to teach us, we might never know about it.
And, that is not OK.
If people do something absolutely awful, time does not make it any less awful. If anything, that makes it worse.
It disgusts me if a person thinks someone is bad because their skin tone.
What happened 100 years ago will never be OK. I want people to know that because, after all, history repeats itself.
Lilly Evans, 11
Important lesson
The Tulsa Race Massacre is important to learn so we don’t repeat it.
Liam Estes, 11
Dropping bombs
It is important to learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre because no one is talking about it.
I learned that they dropped bombs on Greenwood and killed a lot of Black people.
Rhys Buchanan-Brogdan, 11
Spread awareness
I think it’s important to learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre because people need to become more educated on what really happened.
It’s also Tulsa history and anyone who lives in Tulsa should know about it. We need to spread awareness.
Schools haven’t taught it in the longest time. It needs to be taught again so kids around the world will know about it.
I learned that after the massacre different institutions covered up all the records of it.
I also learned about the different people who were involved in the massacre.
I’ve loved learning about the Tulsa Race Massacre and hope we continue learning about it in the future.
Ryleigh Myers, 11
Resilience
We need to learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre to acknowledge the past instead of ignoring it and pretending it never happened.
There were lots of resilient Black people who rebuilt after the tragic massacre.
Ta’Ray Jones, 11
Innocent lives
The Tulsa Race Massacre is a big part of history. If we don’t learn about it, then we can’t learn from our mistakes.
The killing of many Black, innocent, Greenwood lives is mainly because of jealousy and racism.
Usually, a lot of things were segregated like water fountains, towns, etc. Things for Black people would be worse than what white people would get.
Greenwood was a rich, Black neighborhood, which was unusual. That explains why it was massacred.