Letters to the Editor

It was a time where a lot of Black people died from white people killing them because of their skin color.

Black people had built Greenwood and had homes and businesses. It was their side of Tulsa.

Then, white people got jealous and started killing Black people and burning their houses. They left Greenwood destroyed.

Kayla Lara, 11

Racism reality

The Tulsa Race Massacre is important because life is not life without reality. And to be honest, reality has a lot of problems.

I would name all the problems, but that’s way too many to name.

But I can name one: racism.

Racism is everywhere, and I mean everywhere.

So it is important to learn because if you didn’t, you aren’t in reality.

I learned about how none of the terrorists from the massacre went to jail.

Lilian Walden, 11

Never OK

If we don’t learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre with someone who is willing to teach us, we might never know about it.