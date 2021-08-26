Letters to the Editor

Irrational line
Shall we take a giant leap backward and ignore all the medical science and technology gained since 1920?
Shall we let polio, tetanus and tuberculosis have free reign again? Let pneumonia, measles and the poxes run their course?
Shall we throw out our antibiotics, yank the seat belts from vehicles, toss the baby monitors and dump the kids’ car seats to go back to the good old days when we were free?
I doubt if anyone would suggest we actually do those things.
Yet, it is baffling that so many people who have benefited from the last century’s advances draw an irrational line in the sand against the latest life-saving vaccines, in spite of their documented effectiveness, and against wearing simple face coverings known to filter out particles of a virus that has already killed 628,000 souls in the U.S. alone.
All this in the name of freedom.
With the hospitals overrun and ICU units crammed with COVID-19 patients and health care workers strained beyond capacity largely due to the low vaccination rates and the refusal to wear masks, I encourage everyone to pause for a moment.
The Declaration of Independence references “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness” among the unalienable rights every human has under God.
Notice that the first listed and the highest priority among these rights is life.
Liberty is second, thus subject to life.
When pitted against each other, personal liberties must step aside so that life may win out.
Diana Keathley, Tulsa
Desperation shows
I’m saddened, frightened and a little angry after reading distraught pleas from physicians and nurses who are treating the mounting number of COVID-19 patients and from a frantic mother having to watch her child gasp for breath while struggling to be a caregiver to others.
The cracks are beginning to show; the desperation is palpable now.
As a retired critical care nurse, I understand the physical and mental fatigue in trying to save a life or to make a dying patient comfortable.
We console ourselves with the deaths of the elderly — long years hopefully well-lived. But the deaths of young people and children, especially when preventable, become hard to bear.
We have allowed freedom-fighters and self-serving politicians to lull us into a false sense of security, to leave control of the pandemic to personal responsibility.
Anyone working in an emergency room or ICU knows that personal responsibility is low on the list of priorities for many folks, as evidenced by the number of casualties and deaths caused by the exercise of their freedoms.
Our world is scary right now.
It’s easier to do nothing to improve a situation, to deny that a problem even exists, to blame the health care system or the government, or to just close one’s eyes and “let Jesus take the wheel.”
It’s time to take real responsibility and save some lives. Please wear a mask in public and vaccinate.
Pam Pope, Tulsa
Freedom hypocrisy
It is very interesting that right out of the gate our newly appointed attorney general went after a woman’s right to choose, when the majority of Republican politicians are so busy touting body autonomy in regard to people being required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, said, “We will make our own health care choices.”
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said, “I believe in individual freedom. … I think you ought to have the choice to make your own medical decisions with your doctor.”
So why doesn’t that apply to women who, for whatever reason, choose to end a pregnancy?
That’s all we who are pro-choice have been saying: This is a decision for a woman and her doctor.
The majority of Republican politicians still seem to think women are second-class citizens, not capable of knowing what they can or must do, especially in the event of an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy.
But these same leaders are saying it’s OK for women to decline a series of shots that could slow or stop this freight train of a pandemic.
So I am asking Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor and all the others: Which one is it?
If women have the right to choose to get or decline a vaccine, why aren’t women allowed to have full autonomy in all their other medical decisions that affect their lives?
The hypocrisy is astounding. Just another reason why Republican leadership of Oklahoma needs to end.
Liz Dobson, Sapulpa