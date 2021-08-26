Letters to the Editor

Our world is scary right now.

It’s easier to do nothing to improve a situation, to deny that a problem even exists, to blame the health care system or the government, or to just close one’s eyes and “let Jesus take the wheel.”

It’s time to take real responsibility and save some lives. Please wear a mask in public and vaccinate.

Pam Pope, Tulsa

Freedom hypocrisy

It is very interesting that right out of the gate our newly appointed attorney general went after a woman’s right to choose, when the majority of Republican politicians are so busy touting body autonomy in regard to people being required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, said, “We will make our own health care choices.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said, “I believe in individual freedom. … I think you ought to have the choice to make your own medical decisions with your doctor.”

So why doesn’t that apply to women who, for whatever reason, choose to end a pregnancy?

That’s all we who are pro-choice have been saying: This is a decision for a woman and her doctor.