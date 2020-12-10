Letters to the Editor

Normalcy

Through this harsh, parched, let-no-word-or-gesture-go-unexamined, righteous, verbose, polarizing political environment and process, my safe place has been, and is, the Tulsa World.

The Tulsa World is an oasis that provides me with the quiet, the calm, the space I need in which to think. No spin. No agenda.

I don’t hear hours of discussion about whether something is true or untrue. I don’t have to listen to people I don’t know — some educated professionals, many more not — tell me what I should believe.

I can read about all of it, straight up, from journalists whose purpose is to inform me by reporting facts such as what happened, when it happened, where it happened and to whom it happened.

From those facts, I know enough about what is going on in the world to make decisions.

If you want to know and see and feel what normal used to look like, pick up a Tulsa World and start reading.

There’s normal, right in front of you.

D. Lynne Hunt, Bartlesville

Child poverty