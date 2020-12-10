Letters to the Editor

Normalcy
Through this harsh, parched, let-no-word-or-gesture-go-unexamined, righteous, verbose, polarizing political environment and process, my safe place has been, and is, the Tulsa World.
The Tulsa World is an oasis that provides me with the quiet, the calm, the space I need in which to think. No spin. No agenda.
I don’t hear hours of discussion about whether something is true or untrue. I don’t have to listen to people I don’t know — some educated professionals, many more not — tell me what I should believe.
I can read about all of it, straight up, from journalists whose purpose is to inform me by reporting facts such as what happened, when it happened, where it happened and to whom it happened.
From those facts, I know enough about what is going on in the world to make decisions.
If you want to know and see and feel what normal used to look like, pick up a Tulsa World and start reading.
There’s normal, right in front of you.
D. Lynne Hunt, Bartlesville
Child poverty
Oklahoma should be uncomfortable with the knowledge that children in the state are more vulnerable to living in a household below the poverty line when compared to the national rate.
Although children are born into poverty and cannot prevent the consequences that come with it, they are often the ones experiencing the repercussions of the family’s poverty.
According to the American Psychological Association, children who live in poverty are more at risk for physical and mental health problems, including inadequate nutrition, exposure to violence, behavioral and emotional problems and developmental delays.
In 2018, the Oklahoma Policy Institute reported that 21.7% of children in Oklahoma live in a household with an income below the poverty line, which is higher than the national rate of 18.4%.
From my volunteer experience with foster children, I have seen firsthand the negative impacts that living in poverty has on children.
Many of the children are far behind their peers academically and show signs of developmental delays due to not being able to function the same as the average child.
As a result of the high number of children living in poverty in Oklahoma, it necessary to bring awareness to the issue and address the goals that can be beneficial in preventing poverty.
Together we can work to improve poverty in Oklahoma by creating more financial opportunities for parents and generating solutions for children to receive sufficient health care, nutritious meals, a better education and mentors who can provide resources and guide children.
Courtney Freese, Tulsa
Oklahomans crying
Since the head of our state won’t make a mask mandate, our fellow Oklahomans are dying.
He won’t take a stand to protect our land, just listen you can hear many crying.
Melissa Reed, Tulsa
Making up facts
In a Nov. 30 letter (“Reform voting process at the federal level”), the writer states: “There are tens of millions of voters (including myself) who believe that the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump, and we now live in a banana republic.”
Further, it states: “Indeed there is evidence that massive election fraud took place in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Nevada.”
These two sentences bring to mind the famous 1983 quote of former U.S. Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan: “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.”
Trump supporters are entitled to believe that the recent election was stolen from him. But when they state that there is evidence of massive election fraud, they are making up their own set of facts.
Trump is a main promoter of this claim.
One of the key terms the writer uses is “evidence.” However, none of the Trump lawyers have been able to produce even a tidbit of such evidence in their 30-plus lawsuits.
Even Attorney General William Barr declared the U.S. Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.” (“Disputing Trump, Barr says no widespread election fraud,” Dec. 1).
As I see it, America is divided by those who live in the world of fantasy and those who live in the world of reality. I choose to live in the latter, as painful as it sometimes is.
John Harlan, Tulsa
