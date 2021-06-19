Letters to the Editor

River West woes

About the River West revitalization, I’ve lived in Brightwaters Apartments for nearly five years but will be getting kicked out one month shy of that date.

The leaders are not the great helping hands they’ve been painting themselves to be.

I was told about this upcoming upheaval in 2018 when informed about it at a school community night. It was presented like we’d actually won something.

My kids won’t be at their school next year. They won’t be going to community night.

Maybe one of the new paying residents will be in their place.

I was given my housing voucher just one week ago — 30 days into my 90-day notice. Now I’m being told it will only pay the application fees at one place at a time.

These vouchers are a joke. These property management companies are successfully keeping my kids out of a better school or a nicer neighborhood.

I picked Brightwaters Apartments because my kids would be attending school right next door.

There are management companies that have successfully hoarded all the properties and have influenced property owners to not accept any housing assistance.