Letters to the Editor

River West woes
About the River West revitalization, I’ve lived in Brightwaters Apartments for nearly five years but will be getting kicked out one month shy of that date.
The leaders are not the great helping hands they’ve been painting themselves to be.
I was told about this upcoming upheaval in 2018 when informed about it at a school community night. It was presented like we’d actually won something.
My kids won’t be at their school next year. They won’t be going to community night.
Maybe one of the new paying residents will be in their place.
I was given my housing voucher just one week ago — 30 days into my 90-day notice. Now I’m being told it will only pay the application fees at one place at a time.
These vouchers are a joke. These property management companies are successfully keeping my kids out of a better school or a nicer neighborhood.
I picked Brightwaters Apartments because my kids would be attending school right next door.
There are management companies that have successfully hoarded all the properties and have influenced property owners to not accept any housing assistance.
I’ve been searching since January and have only come across two houses that are taking the vouchers.
Mary Busten, Tulsa
Pay fair share
Revelations that ultra billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk pay no taxes was not that shocking. Irritating, but not surprising.
Then I saw the Tulsa World cartoon on June 16 showing a caricature of a smiling Bezos in a dollar rocket heading to outer space with the caption “Money to burn … not a nickel for taxes.”
That made my blood boil.
Why is it we accept that it is OK for these people not to pay their fair share, while people like me fork out a large percentage each year to pay for government programs, including national defense?
These people have swarms of lawyers and tax accountants working the numbers and spreadsheets.
While that is an obvious truth, the fact remains that these folks would have nothing to work with but for the special laws enabling the rich to shield their income.
There are two reasons for this.
Congress members and senators spend a substantial part of every day raising funds for their re-election, whether it is two or six years away.
The Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United opinion gutted the law restricting campaign contributions, and people like Bezos, Musk and others can contribute huge sums of money to political campaigns.
Another reason is the fear that making Bezos and Musk pay their fair share would be a strike against capitalism, and it would inevitably lead to socialism.
In the end, money and fear rule.
John Harlan, Tulsa
Moral problem
I read in the USA Today that only 1% of the patients hospitalized today with COVID-19 have been vaccinated.
In other words 99% are unvaccinated people. The other demographic is that the patients getting sick are the younger people.
I think that the message here is that the vaccine works and works quite well.
To vaccinate or not, is not a political problem, it is a moral problem.
If I can help someone else by getting vaccinated, then I have helped my community and my country.
Michael J. Haugh, M.D., Tulsa
Free lunch
My friend, Julia Latham, and I had lunch at an Asia restaurant when we asked for our check. The waitress said it was paid for.
We did not know them, but they were a young couple with a young boy with them.
They were gone so we could not thank them. So, thank you!
It was a lovely thing to do.
My first hope is that the young boy with the couple knew that they bought our lunch. Such a good example of thoughtfulness and kindness!
Sybil McNabb, Claremore
Nuclear Russia
I don’t know if nuclear first-strike capability is possible.
We need to determine if an arms race with Russia could lead to our annihilation; and if so, we need to have both countries agree to a freeze on new nuclear weapons.
There should be, of course, immediate inspection of any suspected nuclear weapon sites.
If Russia doesn’t agree to this, and if any diplomatic gesture such as inviting them to join NATO doesn’t work, we need to have tougher sanctions than we do at present.
Alvin Blake, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: Brightwaters Apartments are among those being demolished to make way for the $170 million River West affordable housing project.