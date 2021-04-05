Letters to the Editor

As a community, we need to speak out against the sale of AR-15-style rifles in our county facility.

Please call your county commissioner and ask to stop the sale of AR-15-style assault rifles at the Expo Center. Contact Stan Sallee at (918)596-5020, Karen Keith at (918)596-5016 and Ron Peters at (918)596-5010.

Stanton Doyle, Tulsa

Faithful deliveries

We want to give a great big shout out to our carrier, Gregory McGoffin. He has always been faithful with delivery of our morning newspaper.

During all the really bad weather, he never missed delivery of our newspaper.

We would have understood if he had been unable to get our paper to us, but he was steadfast. We were thrilled to have our paper with our morning coffee.

Many thanks to Gregory.

Mary Lynn Milam, Tulsa

Answer phones

Please answer your phone. There seems to be a movement to ignore phone calls from numbers we don’t recognize.

On behalf of the service providers everywhere, I plead with everyone to answer your phone.