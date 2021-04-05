Letters to the Editor

Mass shooting rifle
Twice a year the Tulsa County Expo Center hosts Wanenmacher’s Tulsa Gun and Arms Show. When I attended in 2018, I was surprised by the open and prominent sale of AR-15-style assault rifles.
AR-15-style rifles were used this year in the mass shootings in Boulder, Colorado, and 2019’s shootings in Midland and El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
In Dayton, the assault rifle used by the murderer enabled his killing of nine people and the injuring of 20 others in less than one minute before he was shot by the police.
In one minute, nine were killed. Too fast for the good guys with guns.
I come from a hunting family. Rifles and shotguns don’t bother me. And I understand that people intending to kill others can use virtually anything.
But, an AR-15-style assault rifle allows for rapid, indiscriminate killing, requiring little skill.
I know these weapons appeal to gun enthusiasts and collectors, but we have found the intent behind usage of AR-15 style rifles tragically impossible to predict time and time again.
Despite showing that banning assault weapons reduces mass shootings, a 10-year ban was lifted in 2004. In 2019, there were over 250 mass shootings.
As a community, we need to speak out against the sale of AR-15-style rifles in our county facility.
Please call your county commissioner and ask to stop the sale of AR-15-style assault rifles at the Expo Center. Contact Stan Sallee at (918)596-5020, Karen Keith at (918)596-5016 and Ron Peters at (918)596-5010.
Stanton Doyle, Tulsa
Faithful deliveries
We want to give a great big shout out to our carrier, Gregory McGoffin. He has always been faithful with delivery of our morning newspaper.
During all the really bad weather, he never missed delivery of our newspaper.
We would have understood if he had been unable to get our paper to us, but he was steadfast. We were thrilled to have our paper with our morning coffee.
Many thanks to Gregory.
Mary Lynn Milam, Tulsa
Answer phones
Please answer your phone. There seems to be a movement to ignore phone calls from numbers we don’t recognize.
On behalf of the service providers everywhere, I plead with everyone to answer your phone.
It may be your delivery driver or doctor or someone who is trying to provide a service you requested.
If it is someone you do not wish to speak to, then hang up.
The option to block the number will pop up on your phone immediately; no more calls from that number!
Every day someone tells us they missed their service call as they did not recognize the service providers’ personal cell phone number, so they did not answer.
If we leave a message, we are miles away before we can get a response.
We are trying to provide the best service we can so help us do that by answering your phone.
Dennis Mackin, Tulsa
Neglectful Lankford
Sen. James Langford’s video at the border has neglected to report that actually the Congress for three decades has not resolved the migration problems at the border (“Lankford releases video from U.S.-Mexico border accusing Biden administration of allowing unfettered migration,” March 27).
Consequently, the presidents are blamed by pandering to popular bias and fears without showing how the courts overturned President Donald Trump’s illegal border policy.
Jim Shaw, Broken Arrow
Inappropriate
To trivialize the shootings of the past two weeks by including a reference to these extremely tragic events in an editorial cartoon seems totally inappropriate to me and possibly other readers of the paper (“Back to Normal cartoon,” March 30).
Beverly Caldwell, Pryor
Shenanigans
Regarding a director to represent the Oklahoma governor in Washington, D.C., Gov. Kevin Stitt is centralizing much control of the state and local agencies to be under his office.
He is therefore limiting and exterminating the extensive leadership expertise in our agencies.
With that in mind, the recent laws by our legislators and actions by the Oklahoma State Board of Education concerning Epic Charter Schools leads me to believe that a high level, possibly federal, investigation of these shenanigans is in order.
Frances Redding,Tulsa