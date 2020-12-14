Letters to the Editor

Concrete tools
In honor of Gov. Kevin Stitt's idea that we fight COVID-19 with a day of prayer and fasting, I passed the day by playing rock music and eating pizza. I think the effect of either plan will be the same.
I understand the idea that prayer might be comforting to some, but standing in front of a speeding bus will result in your reward coming somewhere else. It's just common sense.
Which is what has been sorely lacking from our governor since last March.
He needs to respect the separation of church and state; pray all he wants at home and then give the citizens some concrete tools to battle an ever increasing deadly disease.
The absence of rational leadership has put us all in the red zone.
L.K. Connor, Tulsa
Christian values
The Tulsa World recently published a letter claiming that Donald Trump kept his promises to evangelical Christians ("Evangelical Christians choose policy over other candidate attributes," Nov. 19).
He appointed and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell led the confirmation efforts for conservative judges to make safe abortions illegal, and a Supreme Court that legalized large crowds in places of worship despite the threats to health.
Trump ordered a ban on Muslim immigrants, keeping out medical professionals and significantly reducing the number of self-funding foreign students at many universities.
To discourage poor Christian immigrants, the administration imprisoned huge numbers of refugees in horrible camps with minimal food and water and no medical care. Parents were separated from their children, often permanently.
A wonderful economy was promised, but how many evangelicals have benefited from the big tax cuts and the record-breaking stock market?
During his 2020 campaign, Trump promised that the coronavirus would just go away.
Now people who have lost jobs are lining up at food banks and coronavirus testing stations. Families are being overwhelmed by medical expenses and are in danger of losing their homes.
What have Trump and his congressional followers done to help the sick, the poor and the hungry, including children?
Families are cooped up together now, often facing a future without hope. Their fears and frustration create domestic violence and child abuse issues.
People with guns are threatening unarmed people and even killing them. Are these conditions spreading Christian values?
How do the promises Trump has kept fit the teachings of Jesus?
Connie Seibold, Tulsa
Stitt's hypocrisy
Gov. Kevin Stitt has presented us with a perfect example of political hypocrisy.
He complains that his nomination of Melissa Crabtree to the state Board of Education was opposed by people who “only value the voices of teachers when they are willing to fall in line with their political agendas.”
Yet, that is precisely the reason the governor fired Kurt Bollenbach from the board in the first place.
Regardless of the merits, or otherwise, of Bollenbach's and Crabtree’s positions, the governor cannot expect an apolitical response to his own political agenda.
Malcolm Taylor, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Gov. Kevin Stitt rescinded his nomination of Melissa Crabtree at her request.
Hunter misguided
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is part of a misguided group of Republican attorneys general in 17 states who are backing President Donald Trump in his increasingly desperate and pathetic campaign to reverse the results of a lost election.
My question is: Why? Why is our Oklahoma attorney general using Oklahoma taxpayer money to fund an issue that is none of our state’s business?
Where does it say in the attorney general job description that Mike Hunter should involve himself in issues of the commonwealths of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin?
It doesn’t.
Hunter is responsible for providing legal advice to the other departments and agencies of the executive, legislative and judicial branches of Oklahoma government.
The attorney general also is responsible for the prosecution of offenses against Oklahoma law and advocate for the basic legal rights of Oklahoma residents.
Hunter should mind the business of Oklahoma first and foremost and leave the affairs and controversies of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin to their own attorneys general.
This is not Oklahoma’s concern, and Hunter needs to mind his own business.
Toni Hood, Owasso
