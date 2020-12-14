Letters to the Editor

He appointed and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell led the confirmation efforts for conservative judges to make safe abortions illegal, and a Supreme Court that legalized large crowds in places of worship despite the threats to health.

Trump ordered a ban on Muslim immigrants, keeping out medical professionals and significantly reducing the number of self-funding foreign students at many universities.

To discourage poor Christian immigrants, the administration imprisoned huge numbers of refugees in horrible camps with minimal food and water and no medical care. Parents were separated from their children, often permanently.

A wonderful economy was promised, but how many evangelicals have benefited from the big tax cuts and the record-breaking stock market?

During his 2020 campaign, Trump promised that the coronavirus would just go away.

Now people who have lost jobs are lining up at food banks and coronavirus testing stations. Families are being overwhelmed by medical expenses and are in danger of losing their homes.

What have Trump and his congressional followers done to help the sick, the poor and the hungry, including children?