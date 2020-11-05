Letters to the Editor

Police oversight

We all agree that our police are generally good people with a tough job.

But there also seems to be a consensus that a few bad apples cause the vast majority of the instances of police misconduct.

The police union’s answer to the question of how to get rid of the bad apples is to tell us that they (police unions and other officers) can police themselves. And, they (the police unions and officers) don’t need any help or oversight.

The painfully obvious question is: If the police officers and their unions can effectively get rid of the bad apples, then why hasn’t it happened?

Why do citizens throughout this country continue to be faced with too many instances of police misconduct while our elected officials (Tulsa’s mayor included) simply roll over to police unions and ignore the safety of citizens who elected them?

Political expediency is one thing, but ignoring the safety of the citizens who elected you is quite another.

Mayor G.T. Bynum needs to develop some courage when it comes to dealing with Tulsa’s police union.

Do what your citizens elected you to do: Protect them and demand oversight.