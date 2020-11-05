Letters to the Editor

Police oversight
We all agree that our police are generally good people with a tough job.
But there also seems to be a consensus that a few bad apples cause the vast majority of the instances of police misconduct.
The police union’s answer to the question of how to get rid of the bad apples is to tell us that they (police unions and other officers) can police themselves. And, they (the police unions and officers) don’t need any help or oversight.
The painfully obvious question is: If the police officers and their unions can effectively get rid of the bad apples, then why hasn’t it happened?
Why do citizens throughout this country continue to be faced with too many instances of police misconduct while our elected officials (Tulsa’s mayor included) simply roll over to police unions and ignore the safety of citizens who elected them?
Political expediency is one thing, but ignoring the safety of the citizens who elected you is quite another.
Mayor G.T. Bynum needs to develop some courage when it comes to dealing with Tulsa’s police union.
Do what your citizens elected you to do: Protect them and demand oversight.
If our mayor can’t or won’t do it, then he, like the police union, needs to go away.
Bob Pezold, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Mayor G.T. Bynum has twice proposed a city Office of Independent Monitor to give oversight to police use of force, but has dropped the proposal after it did not get sufficient City Council support. Bynum has said he has not given up on some sort of police oversight program.
Smooth early voting
I wanted to thank all the people who helped with getting early voting in Skiatook.
I voted Oct. 29 and was very impressed with the number of people wearing masks and social distancing. The line moved along fairly quickly with about an hour for the whole process.
The clipboards that were handed out for easy paperwork were sanitized along with pens.
Everyone was courteous and process moved along quickly.
Pat Pardee, Skiatook
Leading by example
The highly esteemed concept of leading by example has been a morally sound guiding principle and expression of integrity for as long as I can remember.
But it appears to have been cast aside, with short-sighted total abandon.
This election is an opportunity for its resurrection. Our country’s current leadership has an underlying moral compass with the needle regretfully and shamelessly pointing due south, and if it prevails may God help us all.
Yet with reserved optimism, I pray that every good vote will count, and that our once esteemed leading-by-example principle can be restored to a previous higher ground.
John Mueller, Tulsa
QuikTrip masks
I recently went to ONEOK Field for early voting, and about 95% of the voters were wearing masks.
After voting, I went to QuikTrip at 101st Street and Memorial Drive, and I was the only customer wearing a mask.
The next day, I went to the QuikTrip at 121st Street and Memorial Drive in Bixby. Again, customers were not wearing masks.
To my surprise, QuikTrip employees were not wearing masks either.
When I asked why the clerk wasn’t wearing a mask, she said the company did not make employees do so because the store was in Bixby.
If this is truly QuikTrip’s policy, I would encourage this Tulsa-based company to require employee masking no matter the location.
It might not solve the problem of the social Darwinists in the community who refuse to wear a mask. But at a minimum it would mitigate some COVID-19 transmission and set an appropriate example.
At a time when the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, Tulsa hospital officials and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum are imploring Oklahomans to help lessen the viral spread, QuikTrip needs to do its part.
The bottom line is that COVID-19 patients being cared for in Tulsa hospitals are from the region, not just the city.
Greg Bachman, Bixby
Be a hero
If 228,000 people were killed by a serial killer in less than a year and claims of spotting the murderer were reported each day in every state in the country every minute of the day, wouldn’t you protect yourself and your family?
People carry guns everywhere for fear of some random shooter, but they won’t wear a mask to protect themselves or their families?
Carrying a gun does not protect you from fearing the unknown.
We know this killer, and it’s everywhere!
You want to be a hero? Wear a mask because you could save a life every time you take a breath, and that’s a no brainer.
Susan Sauer, Sperry
